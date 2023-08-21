🔊 Listen to this

SLOCUM TWP. — State police at Shickshinny reported a man from Nanticoke died as a result of a motorcycle crash on Nuangola Road on Sunday.

State police the man, operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider, was traveling west on Nuangola Road when he struck an embankment at about 6 p.m.

The man died from injuries sustained in the crash.

State police did not release the man’s name.

Newport Township police, Slocum Township Rescue 176 and Ambulance and Mountain Top Area Medic 37 assisted at the scene.