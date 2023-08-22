🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother of a girl who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted over three days believes her daughter will be traumatized and “shut down” if she is forced to testify in front the two defendants.

The mother and her sister, the girl’s aunt, testified during a motion’s hearing where Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger requested to have the teenage girl testify by an alternative method during the combined trial of John Vincent Watson, 47, and William Smiley, 51.

Luzerne County detectives and Plains Township police allege Watson held the girl against her will for several days while she was sexually assaulted in October 2021.

During the ordeal, Watson took the girl to Smiley’s apartment where they took turns sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

The girl’s mother testified she has encouraged her daughter to testify during the trial but her daughter is too traumatized to be in the same room with Watson and Smiley.

“I don’t think she will be able too. She will shut down,” the mother said, describing her daughter had experienced similar episodes at home and at her part-time job where she locked herself in a room when she believed she saw Smiley.

The mother said when her daughter learned Smiley was released after posting $250,000 bail in July, she became angry and smashed items in her bedroom.

The girl’s aunt testified of a close bond she has with her niece who dramatically changed emotionally after allegedly being raped and assaulted. The aunt said her niece has “sudden outbursts” caused by triggers.

Watson’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, and Smiley’s attorney, John B. Pike, asked the mother and aunt how the girl would respond if she is compelled to testify in a courtroom filled with court staff, jurors and sheriff deputies.

“Her anxiety is going to take over,” the mother said.

Dr. Stephen Timchack, a psychologist, determined the girl would suffer serious emotional distress that would impair her ability to testify against Watson and Smiley.

Watson remains jailed for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Smiley faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Their trial is scheduled for the week of Sept. 25.