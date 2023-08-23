🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — A man was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges in connection with an alleged debit and credit card theft ring that operated in various parts of the state, and two other men are wanted in the case.

David Raducu, 22, whose place of residence is unknown, faces a total of 26 charges, including felony counts of identity theft and theft from a motor vehicle, following two thefts that occurred at Weis Market in Tunkhannock and Walmart in Pittston Township.

Police say the men stole credit and debit cards from several people at the stores, where they then used the cards to unlawfully purchase gift cards and make cash withdrawals.

State police say their investigation revealed that Raducu, along with two other suspects, Ion Ionita, 56, and Constantin Liteanu, 50, were also involved in a string of thefts throughout Pennsylvania, including Duryea and Bethel Park, as well as Blair and Bradford counties.

The three men also are suspects in thefts in Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Raducu initially was arrested Aug. 8 in Knoxville, Tenn. for driving without a license. After being positively identified by police, he was extradited back to Wyoming County to answer the local charges.

Ionita and Liteanu were in the vehicle at the time of Raducu’s arrest, but the two are currently still at large and have warrants out for their arrest. They each multiple charges, including robbery.

Raducu was arraigned in Magisterial District Court in Tunkhannock.

Allegations described

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 28, a male victim contacted Pittston Township police to report his wallet stolen at the Walmart. The man reported last using his wallet at the checkout register prior to leaving the store, but found it missing when he returned to his vehicle.

After failing to locate his wallet, the male told police that he stopped at a bank to cancel his debit card and while there, was told that his debit card was used at Walmart for the amount of $892, but the transaction was declined.

Upon reviewing security footage, a Pittston Township officer said that when the man completed his transaction and exited the store, he was seen being followed by two males, later identified as Constantin and Iontia.

Constantin was then observed on security footage by police reaching into the man’s back pocket and retrieving his wallet. Ionita and Constantin were then seen walking towards the grocery entrance of the store, where they met up with a third male, later identified as Raducu.

Some time after, Raducu was seen entering the same Walmart via the grocery store entrance where he was seen on footage by police attempting to buy to gift cards with a Wells Fargo debit card in the amount of $490. When the card declined, he tried to then swipe a grey Visa card, but the register locked the transaction and Raduca left the store minutes later.

On Aug. 2, a woman reported to state police that the previous day, she went grocery shopping at Weis Market in Tunkhannock where a man, later identified as Raducu, approached her in the parking lot, stating there was an issue with her car’s rear tire.

While the woman was distracted, Ionita was seen on security footage by police entering the passenger side of her car and stealing a debit and credit card from her wallet. Raducu and Ionita then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Following the incident, the woman told police she received a message her bank saying that her account was overdrawn and then received a message from her credit card company saying that there was a charge on her card from Walmart in the amount of $989.88.

The woman then went into her purse and realized the cards were missing from her wallet.

On Aug. 3, state police reviewed security footage from Weis Market and Walmart in Tunkhannock, where police observed Raducu entering the store and proceeding to purchase gift cards, as well as two separate ATM withdrawals totalling $2,393.62 with Tesluk’s credit and debit cards.

That same day, the Broome County Sheriff’s office in New York posted photographs to their Facebook page of three individuals involved in a theft in Broome County. The Pittston Township officer positively identified them as the same individuals involved in the thefts in Pittston and Tunkhannock.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office also posted a picture of a black BMW SUV, with a California registration, that the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in.

Also on Aug. 8 the vehicle containing Raducu, Ionita, and Liteanu was stopped by police in Knoxville, where Raducu was arrested for driving without a license.

After Knoxville police forwarded pictures of the three men to Pennsylvania State Police, they were identified as the individuals involved in their investigation, leading to Raducu’s extradition and warrants being issued for Ionita and Liteanu.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Liteanu and Ionita is asked to contact PSP Tunkhannock, Criminal Investigation Unit.