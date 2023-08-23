🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK – Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, on Wednesday reminded residents that will host a “Legislative Night Out” on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Berwick.

The free event will take place at Salem Township Park, 38 Bomboy Lane, Berwick, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“This will be a fun family night out with plenty of activities for the kids, including a bounce house and a chance to explore police, emergency and public works vehicles,” said Cabell. “My staff and I will also be available to discuss the state-related services we offer at our district offices. Please make plans to join us.”

Cabell said free snow cones and popcorn will also be provided by my staff.

Organizations and businesses expected to take part in the event include: Salem Township Police Department, Salem Township Fire Department, Salem Township Department of Public Works, Pennsylvania State Police, Geisinger Emergency Medical Services, Berwick Police K-9 Unit, Bloomsburg University Police, Briar Creek Police Department, Central Columbia Police K-9 Unit, Columbia-Montour SWAT, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Nescopeck Police Department, PA Fish and Boat Commission, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Game Commission, Don E. Bower Inc., Knorr Hauling, Edge Transport, Riverview Block, Kishbaugh Towing, and Belles Signs and Designs.