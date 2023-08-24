🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS BORO. — A Dallas Borough man arrested in May on allegations of possessing child sexual abuse materials and endangering children by living in a house described as deplorable was arraigned Thursday for allegedly scamming a buyer out of $4,000 for a vintage boat engine.

Bruce Kevin Myers, 60, of Machell Avenue, agreed to sell a 1956 Cadillac boat engine to a man from Oklahoma who has a hobby of restoring old wooden boats, according to court records.

The Oklahoman responded to a social media advertisement posted by Myers of the boat engine and agreed upon a sale price of $4,000.

After multiple excuses over weeks and months having not received the boat engine, the man from Oklahoma filed a report with Dallas Borough Police and included a series of text messages, court records say.

Several excuses Myers allegedly gave for not shipping the boat engine included his daughters becoming ill, he suffered from a respiratory disease, swollen feet and had no good employees, according to court records.

When the buyer learned Myers had been arrested on child pornography and child endangerment offenses, he realized he had been allegedly scammed.

Myers, along with with wife, Cheryl L. Myers, 58, were arrested by Luzerne County detectives in May when a search warrant involving suspected child pornography was served at their residence.

Detectives uncovered a house filled with garbage, animal feces, old fly traps covered with insects, dirty clothes and rotting food, court records say.

Dallas Borough officials condemned the house and four children were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Animal control officers were called to remove a number of dogs and cats from the condemned house.

Myers is facing two counts of child pornography, four counts each of reckless endangerment and child endangerment and a single count of criminal use of communication in county court.

As for the alleged scam involving the boat engine, Dallas Borough police charged Myers with theft by deception. Myers was arraigned Thursday on the theft charge and bail was set at $5,000 bail.

Myers remains jailed without bail on the child pornography case. He is also facing animal cruelty offenses.

Cheryl Myers is facing four counts each of reckless endangerment and child endangerment in county court.