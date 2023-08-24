🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two people charged by Pittston City police with abandoning a pit bull named Nova in June 2021 will have separate trials.

Shaniqwa Scott, 24, of Plymouth, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday.

Scott along with Terik Wiggins, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, were charged after a lengthy investigation that began when Nova was found in an alley near Butler Street, Pittston, on June 8, 2021.

Nova was nursed back to health by the efforts of the SPCA of Luzerne County, Shoemaker Animal Hospital and Dr. Sara McGarry, and Maxwell’s House and has since been adopted by former Pittston Police Chief and Luzerne County Det. Neil Murphy and is wife, Pittston Township Police Chief Lena Angelella.

Police charged Scott and Wiggins after investigators tracked a Ford Explorer to an apartment in Hanover Village, Hanover Township, where Scott previously resided.

Emails and electronic devices registered to Scott and Wiggins were allegedly tracked to the area where Nova was abandoned, according to court records.

Wiggins is scheduled for trial the week of Sept. 18 on similar offenses before Sklarosky.