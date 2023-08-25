🔊 Listen to this

Lilliana Lopez, left, and Sophia Kapish, both sixth graders, are looking forward to, respectively, English and science as their school year gets started. It’s also great, Sophia said, ‘just seeing all your friends again.’

Students, some looking a lot more excited than others, head into Fairview Elementary for the first day of school Thursday.

Sixth grader Nikola Gentilesco arrived for the first day of school sporting a t-shirt from Lake George, N.Y, where he spent ‘the best part’ of his summer vacation. The family trip included parasailing ‘250 feet above the lake.’

Something apparently caught the eyes of both an arriving student and the Crestwood Comet outside Fairview Elementary Thursday as student arrived for the first day of school. High School 11th grade student Ethan Zabroski donned the mascot outfit for opening day, and many students eagerly high-fived or even hugged him on arrival.

Mom Sara Pollick made sure to send her daughters, 9-year-old Madison Stolarik and 11-year-old Isabella Stolarik, off to their first day of school at Fairview Elementary with a kiss for good luck.

Eager young faces can be seen through the window of the school bus on the first day of the 2023-24 school year at Fairview Elementary School.

While students throughout the district arrived to freshly-cleaned schools and smiling staff for Crestwood’s first day of classes Thursday, the ones who got to high-five and hug a comet were at Fairview Elementary.

“We only have one costume,” Superintendent Natasha Milazzo confessed while helping greet both those returning and newcomers, an umbrella in one hand to protect them from the intermittent showers.

The skies may have been unusually gray, but there were smiles enough shining in lieu of the missing sun, and the staff had worked pretty hard to assure a warm welcome, right down to the sidewalk, marked in colorful chalk with images of a pencil and a suave looking cat in sneakers and a button-down shirt. Mini pep talks were printed all the way to the front door, like “Reach for the stars,” “School is cool,” “We missed you” and “Dream.”

A few of the students wore their thoughts on their sleeves — or at least on their shirts. “Game Over. Back to School,” one boy’s shirt said. “First Day of First Grade,” was on another.

Even Ethan Zabroski, the high school junior under the comet garb, embraced the upbeat. His motto for the day: “Try to make the kids happy.”

Clearly he did, as nearly everyone smiled on seeing the mascot, and few missed the chance to slap palms. A good number of the younger students gave him warm hugs.

While most of the students arrived by bus — and thus minus any parents — plenty of cars lined up to drop sons and daughters off, usually with a kiss either inside or outside of the vehicle.

“I barely slept last night,” Sara Pollick said after giving daughters Isabella, 11, and Madison, 9, quick kisses and watching them walk into the building. She had worried as much as, if not more than, the kids about having every necessary supply and supplement. “If we don’t have 16 folders and notebooks and liners … .” The thought ended in a satisfied sigh. They’d made it to day one.

Sporting obvious joy at returning to class, sixth graders Lilliana Lopez and Sophia Kapish gave one of the ageless reasons for back-to-school eagerness: “Just seeing all your friends again,” Sophia said.

Anything else drawing them back? Lilliana likes English best, and Sophia likes science. And as far as seeing friends again, Lilliana seemed eager to talk about a trip to Camelback Resorts’ Camelbeach water park. Sophia, on the other hand, seemed fine with the pool at home.

Nikola Gentilesco looked confident that any “What I did over the summer” essay assignment would be a snap. He wore a shirt from Lake George, New York, where — among other things — he had the good fortune of parasailing. How high did he go?

“250 feet above the lake!”

Fine training for some academic soaring.

Staff Writer Mary Therese Biebel contributed to this story.