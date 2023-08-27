Rally seeks to keep focus on case of man, 32, who died after 2022 attack

🔊 Listen to this

Supports of Justice for Josh Taylor walked from the Luzerne County Courthouse to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Haley Ranson, 28, of Warren, N.J. makes a sign on the Luzerne County Courthouse grounds to carry on the walk to Wilkes-Barre Public Square. She was close friends and classmates with Joshua Taylor’s sisters.

Members of Joshua Taylor’s family raise signs high as they pass Vesuvio’s Pizzeria on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Taylor suffered the punch that led to his death last year.

Supporters of Justice for Josh Taylor raise their signs on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Saturday during a rally to show support for his family.

Susan Taylor, mother of Joshua Taylor, is comforted by her husband Jack after she finished her statement to the supporters of Justice for Josh on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Saturday evening.

WILKES-BARRE — When Susan Taylor made her way to the common area of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday and saw dozens of people gathered for a silent walk, she whispered, “He was loved.”

Taylor was speaking about her son, Joshua Taylor, who died following an assault on Aug. 26, 2022. Taylor, who was 32 at the time, had a mild intellectual disorder and a severe speech impediment, and was described as loving his life and his job at Vesuvio’s pizzeria and bar on North Main Street, where he worked as a fry cook and cleaner.

Saturday’s vigil was designed to call attention to Joshua Taylor’s death, for which no charges have been filed.

Background of the case

Taylor had returned to the bar that night to pick up some money owed him, when he was punched by a fellow employee.

Following the attack, Taylor was transported to his Hanover Township home, sick and vomiting. Family members found him the next day and took him to the hospital, where he died just hours later.

Susan Taylor described originally being confident that her son’s death would be investigated and that an arrest would follow.

But, just two days later, she said she found herself on the phone with an angry detective scolding her for calling her son’s death “murder.”

Taylor said the detective assigned to the case threatened to charge her with harassment for asking him, “When are you going to arrest my son’s murderer?”

The Luzerne County Coroner ruled the death a homicide, due to abdominal blunt force trauma.

Taylor said that when she told the detective that her son was disabled, he said. “If he was so disabled, why did you let him out without a chaperone?”

Taylor said she believes that the detective, who has been identified as Joseph Sinavage, made a snap judgment about her family.

“In his eyes, my son’s life doesn’t matter,” she said.

City officials have said little about the case.

Following a July meeting of the Wilkes-Barre City Council, attended by friends and family of Joshua Taylor in an attempt to obtain information and urge an investigation of Sincavage, Mayor George Brown made the following statement to the Times Leader:

“As you are aware, the criminal investigation has been referred to the State Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Luzerne County District Attorney.

“The City of Wilkes-Barre’s internal review of the complaint filed related to the actions of a city detective has been assigned to a supervisory Lieutenant and is an open and ongoing process.

“Based on the foregoing, there will not be any comment or interview regarding the incident.”

A spokesperson for the AG’s office previously told the Times Leader that they could confirm that the case was referred to their agency, but could not comment further.

Following an August City Council meeting, also attended by Taylor’s family members, Brown said: “Our hands are tied right now. We can’t do anything until the (state) Attorney General determines the outcome of the case.”

Friends and family show support

Huyen Nguyen and Jennifer Strackbein, of NEPA Inclusive, attended Saturday’s event to show support for the family and to emphasize that everyone deserves justice.

Stackbein said the organization works with those with various disabilities, and often sees them in legal situations where they are misunderstood and at a disadvantage. In Joshua Taylor’s case, she said, he was a victim whose disability does not justify the actions of those who caused his death.

Christine Rudaski, a friend of the family, was attending the event for a second year.

She said she had known Joshua Taylor for much of his life and described him as “welcoming and friendly.” She described the failure of the justice system to charge someone for his death and “morally wrong” and “unfair.”

City Council Member Beth Gilbert, at the gathering on Wilkes-Barre Public Square following the walk, said following the family’s appearance at a recent council meeting, she had gotten to know them.

Their appearance in council chambers, she said, not only underscored the need for justice for Joshua Taylor, but for the entire community, including those with disabilities.

Gilbert said hearing the family’s concerns brought flashes to her mind of her own family members with disabilities whose “hearts are pure gold.”

“Justice isn’t just a privilege, but a God-given right,” Gilbert said. “We must call for a robust investigation. Systemic changes are not an option.”

Gilbert said the fight encompasses every mother, every family and every member of the community.

Joshua’s sisters Jessie and Jacqueline Taylor took to the podium with tears saying they missed their big brother. Jessie Taylor said that often people say that her brother is “now in a better place.”

She disagrees.

“My brother made this place better,” she said. “He should still be here with us.”

Daryl Lewis, assistant secretary NAACP of Wilkes-Barre asked those attending, “Why is this still an unsolved case.” He then led the group in a change of “Justice for Joshua,” and then, “Joshua’s life matters.”