As promised by Luzerne County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene last week, the county filed a two-part legal action Monday to get county council’s election board reconstitution question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The first part of the filing, called a peremptory challenge, asks the county Court of Common Pleas to convene a panel of judges or electors to properly frame the home rule charter amendment question or questions.

In another option, the second filing is a mandamus action asking the court to order the county election board to frame the question/questions and certify the ballot referendum within a specified time period.

Court intervention was authorized by council because the election board did not vote to provide required certification at its Aug. 16 meeting. Instead, the board unanimously agreed to send it back to the county law office for revisions, saying the number of changes warrants eight separate questions instead of one.

Skene told council in a Friday email he wanted to give the court “alternative options to find in our favor” and “avoid delay.”

Time is an issue because Sept. 11 is the deadline to finalize the general election ballot so it can be proofed and printed for mail ballot voters and programmed into electronic ballot marking devices used at polling places, officials have said.

The proposed ballot amendment would revamp the charter section covering the election board and include changes in the way a fifth seat is structured and filled and the eligibility requirements for all board members. It also vacates the currently seated board if the amendment passes.

Mandamus

According to the county’s mandamus filing against the election board:

State election law requires the board to “frame the question to be placed upon the ballot” along with a plain English description.

A plain language statement does not appear on the ballot with a ballot question but is posted at polling places and in legal notices to provide more explanation to voters on proposed changes.

The filing asserts the election board “refused to frame the ballot question based upon the substance of” council’s ordinance at the board’s Aug. 16 meeting “despite explicit instructions” from county law office attorneys that it was the board’s responsibility.

The board is not scheduled to meet again until Sept. 13, which is after the county’s Sept. 11 printing deadline for the Nov. 7 ballot.

Permitting the board to delay a decision until its Sept. 13 meeting is “tantamount to allowing defendant to refuse to frame the question for the ballot” due to the Sept. 11 deadline, it said.

A special election board meeting is necessary and requires at least 24-hour advance notice to the public, it said.

The mandamus asks the court to command the election board to frame the question and prepare a plain English statement before Sept. 11 and schedule a special meeting as necessary to make that happen.

The election board will be entitled to legal representation from an outside attorney to advocate on the board’s behalf at a hearing.

Skene had informed council he retained the law firm Joyce, Carmody and Moran to represent the county and file the action. He said this was necessary because the county Office of Law determined a conflict exists with the election board, partially due to court testimony that will be required by two county assistant solicitors — Shannon Crake Lapsansky and Paula Radick.

Crake Lapsansky and Radick both presented legal opinions to the election board at the Aug. 16 meeting before the board decided to send the referendum back to the law office to come up with eight proposed questions.

Election board members had stated the single question in council’s ballot referendum ordinance and a version proposed by the law office do not sufficiently inform voters of what they would be deciding.

Peremptory challenge

The filing says the state election code “contemplates situations” in which a county Court of Common Pleas President Judge must appoint judges or electors to serve instead of election board members when there is a ballot question relating to home rule charter amendments.

