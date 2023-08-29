🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough ordered an electronic ankle bracelet removed from Valentina Varela-Luis who, along with her former partner James Kasisky Jr., are facing manslaughter and child endangerment charges in relation to the death of their 19-month-old daughter.

Varela-Luis, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, through her attorney, Joseph G. Albert of Kingston, sought to have the ankle bracelet removed as Kasisky, 26, of Exeter, does not require an ankle bracelet.

Varela-Luis and Kasisky were charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny on March 27 with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Investigators allege Varela-Luis and Kasisky were negligent in not checking on their daughter, Phoenix Kasisky, for an estimated 26 hours and leaving her in a room described as “hot and dry” inside their former residence on Third Street, Newport Township, on Dec. 23, 2022.

After their preliminary arraignment before District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke, Varela-Luis and Kasisky were jailed without bail.

Varela-Luis was released when Whittaker imposed bail at $50,000 with conditions she be monitored by Luzerne County Pre-Trial Services with an ankle bracelet on April 6.

Kasisky was released May 12 when Vough set bail at $50,000 but not subject to electronic monitoring.

Albert outlined the history of the bail proceedings between Varela-Luis and Kasisky as Vough ordered the ankle bracelet be removed from Varela-Luis and ceased her district court imposed monitoring by pre-trial services.

Varela-Luis and Kasisky, through his attorney, Max C. Lubin, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial date has not been scheduled.