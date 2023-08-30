🔊 Listen to this

The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced Tuesday that Magisterial District Judge Joseph Carmody has been elected to the post of board president.

Carmody will succeed Hugh F. Mundy, a former county judge who died in May.

“I’m honored and humbled to be selected. Judge Mundy served many years as board president and leaves a big pair of shoes to fill,” Carmody said Tuesday. “But I am committed, as are all the board members and staff, to CEO’s core mission of helping those less fortunate in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We are, as our slogan says, the ‘people helping people’ organization.”

The news was announced by CEO executive director Jennifer Warabak in a press release issued on Tuesday evening.

“Judge Mundy, along with our former executive director, the late Gene Brady, have successfully led CEO for many years. The Board felt confident Judge Carmody was best to carry on their leadership,” Warabak said.

Carmody has served on the CEO Board since 2005, and is currently presiding as a Luzerne County magistrate.

He resides in West Pittston with his wife Catherine. They are the parents of five children and eight grandchildren.