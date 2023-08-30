🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the Young Professional Awards, presented by Coal Creative, with media partner Times Leader Media Group, on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The event will take place at The Venue at 28 Concorde Drive, Dupont, and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Young Professionals Awards recognizes rising stars helping to move the region forward. Every year, young professionals in the community are nominated for award categories and the top three finalists in each category are recognized at a special awards ceremony where category winners are announced and awarded live.

Additionally, the Young Professional Development Award is also given to a company in the area that invests in developing and growing young talent in the region.

This year’s award categories and top three finalists include:

Cultural Champion of the Year, sponsored by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza:

• Rose Daniels | Catholic Youth Center

• Aliah McPhaul | Misericordia University

• Molly Walsh | F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion of the Year, sponsored by Janney Montgomery Scott:

• Jacqueline Escobar | Wilkes University Small Business Development Center

• Regina Graham | Geisinger Health System

• Jesse Macko | Coal Creative

Educator of the Year: sponsored by C&G Tutoring

• Lindsay Albert | Harrisburg School District

• Vito Malacari | Northwest Area Education Association/PSEA

• Gabi Pagnotti | Scranton School District

Hero of the Year: sponsored by Perfect Storm Renovations, LLC:

• Richard Rachkowski | PA State Trooper

• Carl Puskar | PA State Trooper

• Mike Santora | Back Mountain Regional Fire and EMS

Intern of the Year, sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies:

• Taylor Burdick | The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

• Carli Tabone | Pennsylvania Environmental Council

• Megan Wescott | Misericordia University

Influencer of the Year, sponsored by UGI Utilities, Inc.:

• Anthony Bartoli | AssuredPartners of NEPA

• Erin Kosisky | The Cycle Yard & Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang

• David Pearson | Rainbow Alliance

Small Business Owner of the Year, sponsored by FNCB Bank:

• Ryan Garvey | Quality Custom Doors, LLC & Quality Custom Awnings

• Melissa Roberts | Ski Shack & Wild Women NEPA

• Adam Thalenfeld | Bread Service PA

STEAM Professional of the Year, sponsored by PPL Electric Utilities:

• Melissa Carestia | Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University

• Sharon Pulman | Pulman Interiors

• Nicole Shapiro | Lackawanna County Office of Environmental Sustainability

Trailblazer of the Year, sponsored by MCR Productions:

• Cassandra Coleman | America250PA

• Samantha Conners | SCHOTT Optics

• Shelby Monk | Diamond City Partnership

Voluntary Leader of the Year, sponsored by the United Way of Wyoming Valley and The Luzerne Foundation:

• Charli Li | Student at Penn State Wilkes-Barre

• Jonathan Martinez | NEPA Youth Shelter

• Taryn Talacka | Archer Education

Young Professional Development Award, sponsored by UGI Utilities, Inc.:

• Coffee Inclusive by NEPA Inclusive

• DePietro’s Pharmacy

• NEPA’rogi

Young Professional Women’s Leadership Award by Athena ® International, sponsored by Riggs Asset Management Co.:

• Jessica Ives | Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania

• Katie Lykon | SHINE Afterschool Program of Luzerne County at Wilkes University

• Bethany Staples | Market Share Consulting

Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be purchased at https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/chambercalendar/Details/2023-young-professionals-awards-829314?sourceTypeId=Website.

For more information on the Professionals Awards or to explore sponsorship and congratulatory opportunities, email [email protected].