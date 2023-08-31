🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Kingston was indicted by a federal grand jury of sexually assaulting a person while on a cruise ship.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Salem Christopher Diop, 22, was indicted of sexually assaulting a person on July 8, while on a cruise.

The alleged victim was incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct, according to the news release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.