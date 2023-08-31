🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger described Vincent Norman Cropper as “a serial rapist.”

President Judge Michael T. Vough agreed, sentencing Cropper, to 12-to-24-years in state prison and three years probation on a host of sexual related offenses, including rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault by force, corruption of minors and burglary. Cropper pled guilty to the charges March 17.

Vough also deemed Cropper a sexually violent predator subject to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Hazleton police initially arrested Crooper on March 5, 2020, on allegations he sexually assaulted a then 15-year-old girl in 2016.

Publicity surrounding Cropper’s arrest resulted in two girls and a woman reporting he sexually assaulted them.

In all four cases, according to court records, Cropper physically assaulted by grabbing the females by their hair and necks when he sexually assaulted them.

In one case, a girl went to Cropper’s residence on West Fourth Street to buy “weed,” and was taken to the basement where she was allegedly held down by Angel Lopez, 27, and sexually assaulted by Cropper, court records say.

Police in court records say Cropper was hired by a woman to do odd jobs around her house. Cropper entered the woman’s house as she slept and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the home on a bicycle, court records say.

Cropper said he “had no choice” but to plead guilty and accept the sentence.

“You need to be put away from society for a period of time,” Vough said before handing down his lengthy sentence.

Cropper received 1,275 days time served since his arrest by Hazleton police.