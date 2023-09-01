Board has acted on some issues

KINGSTON — State Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a critical audit of Wyoming Valley West School District finances Thursday during a media conference at the Kingston Middle School. He cited chronic negative fund balances, incomplete records required by law for state transportation reimbursement, and lack of documentation for the procurement and execution of contracted services.

While the findings sound grim, its important to note that the time period covered — July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021 — included a period under old leadership.

Dave Tosh became superintendent in May of 2020 amid the confusion of the COVID-19 pandemic. The School Board saw an infusion of new members and new leadership, and the district hired a new business manager and appointed a new transportation director. Some of the issues cited in the audit had already been uncovered in more general terms by reviews spearheaded by Board Member Paul Keating, sworn in December of 2021, and efforts made to address them, including the closing of Schuyler Elementary for the 2022-23 school year to address the structural deficit.

In fact, at a February meeting in 2022, the board agreed to ask the state Auditor General’s office to conduct a “full and extensive” audit of district books, financing and contracts. At the time, Keating encouraged the move because he feared “our deficit is much greater than in the budget.”

Key findings

The new audit covers three years and had three key findings, as outlined in a letter to Tosh that begins the 71-page document:

Finding 1. The district had a negative general fund balance for fiscal years ending June 30 2019, 20 and 21, despite budgets that had projected a positive change in the fund balance.

Finding 2. The district lacked adequate internal control over the “input, calculation and reporting of transportation data,” resulting in an inability to “conclude if the district was in compliance with applicable laws, regulations and reporting requirements.” The state reimburses roughly half of a district’s student transportation costs, on a per student and mileage basis, requiring detailed accounting by the district. Issues with the district transportation records have been found previously. The new audit notes that a prior audit found an over-payment by the state to the district.

Finding 3. The district “did not maintain and retain documentation to support its procurement process and approval for contracted services.” Specifically, the audit notes, the district lacked a complete list of service contracts, written procedures about the procurement process, documents supporting procurement and approval of contracts, and documents showing the contracts are being monitored.

‘A deeply disappointing day’

District graduates and now State Reps. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, attended the event and were sharply critical of the district’s failures.

“As a Wyoming Valley West graduate and taxpayer of the district, this is a deeply disappointing day, and a wound that will not heal overnight, Kaufer said. “Those entrusted to protect the public interest of the taxpayers of Wyoming Valley West have breached their fiduciary duties.”

Kaufer praised “the Wyoming Valley West School Board and Board President Rick Kamus for having the courage to recognize that something was wrong and to unanimously pass the request to have this audit done by the auditor general.”

“Lastly, we need to ensure that the auditor general’s office has all the necessary resources to continue to perform these audits to protect” the taxpayers of Wyoming Valley West and all of the state’s other districts, Kaufer added.

Detailed analysis

In the more detailed analysis, the audit attributes the chronic budget shortfall in part to “increased costs with charter school tuition” (a frequent lament of board members for years), “special education ” (another frequent concern voiced by board members) and “debt service expenditures.”

The audit does note the district showed a positive fund balance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, but warned “if the district does not continue to make significant operational changes … (it could) be in danger of being placed on financial watch status” by the state.

When the board approved the 2023-24 budget, the initial motion called for no tax increase, but Keating and others argued that while the structural deficit appeared to be addressed and the district could run a year with no tax hike, the district needed to build a much larger reserve to pay for needed building improvements. The board opted to raise property taxes.

The audit determined that, for the three years reviewed, the district had run a combined deficit in excess of $2.7 million, using a rapidly-depleting reserve to cover the shortfalls each year. The report also noted that transferring money from the general fund to the debt service fund to meet obligatory payments was a “contributing factor” to the deficits, and that the districts “future debt service fund obligations will continue to put financial stress on the district.” The district is projected to need nearly $15.7 million to cover debt obligations from fiscal years ending in 2022 through 2026.

Also in the three years reviewed, the audit says the district budgeted for more state money than it actually received, expecting a total of nearly $2.3 million more in state money than it got. And the audit noted a surge in special education costs that was not matched by a similar increase in state subsidies. The failure of state money to keep up with local special education demands is a frequent complaint of school boards, especially because the services the district provides are mandated by state and federal law.

The audit offered a variety of recommended actions, which both Tosh and School Board President Rick Kamus promised would be reviewed and implemented as quickly as possible. Tosh said the district has 120 days to respond to the audit, but predicted it would do so within “30 to 60 days.”

