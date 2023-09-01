🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have arrested John James Kilpatrick, 33, on charges he fatally shot his brother, Kevin Matthew Kilpatrick, at their home on Chase Road late Thursday night.

State police said the shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. when Kevin Kilpatrick was found deceased.

John Kilpatrick was taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back as more information is learned.