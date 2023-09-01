🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Police in Butler Township arrested Jeffrey Fred Deeb, 64, on allegations he intentionally fired a shotgun into a neighbor’s house believing he was being spied upon early Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Fred Deeb, 64, of Pine Street, admitted he fired a blast from a shotgun into the neighbor’s house on Maple Street because he was tired of the neighbor’s “black magic,” according to court records.

The resident of Maple Street whose house was struck told police he has been having issues with Deeb as Deeb blamed him for aiming lasers into his home, emitting “alien noises” and flying drones in the area, court records say.

Police said they found several indicators of a birdshot shotgun pellet strike at the Maple Street home under a bedroom window.

When police went to Deeb’s residence, they noticed surveillance cameras, which they served a search warrant for footage.

During an interview with police, Deeb admitted to shooting a shotgun into the neighbor’s house, did not care about going to jail, and “he was sick of (the neighbor’s) black magic,” court records say.

A shotgun was recovered from the basement ceiling rafter of Deeb’s residence, police said.

Deeb was arraigned Thursday on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.