Employers looking to fill positions, and education is available

🔊 Listen to this

You might not think of the Times Leader Media Group as a manufacturing company, but it very much is.

Here at our headquarters on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, a team of skilled individuals operates the presses to publish the Times Leader and its sister publications, as well as a range of special products for print customers in Pennsylvania and beyond.

So yes, my colleagues and I do work for one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s oldest manufacturers, even if most of us are not on the technical side of the business.

That’s the thing about manufacturing and skilled trades: Without the people who keep the infrastructure running, society as we know it would shut down.

I was excited when Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage asked me to work on this special report, because business reporting looms large in my background. I didn’t come to journalism with an English or communications degree, as many do, but with a business degree. And for two years I was a reporter with the Central Penn Business Journal in Harrisburg, where manufacturing was my primary beat.

The diversity of manufacturers and products I encountered was impressive. Of course there’s Hershey, a global brand that still has operations in Pennsylvania. There still are steel mills and and fabricators. And then there is a range of smaller firms who make everything from tools and electronics to high-tech plastics, machinery, consumer goods and more. I met young entrepreneurs and seasoned CEOs (including the head of the company that makes Peeps, love ’em or hate ’em), and wrote about companies whose products were used in health care and what is often called the “death care” industry.

I learned a great deal, not least of which was how vital manufacturing is to our economy and society, from cradle to grave. Everything we touch, every material good we need to live our lives, depends on manufacturing of some kind.

I also learned that the stereotypes many people hold about the industry are sorely outdated. Modern manufacturing doesn’t look like the factories our grandparents and great-grandparents knew. It’s clean, bright, and often extremely high-tech. Manufacturing also can offer family-sustaining jobs with good benefits.

And I learned that some business leaders and lawmakers have for years been working to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., in a movement called “reshoring.”

The general trends I saw in the Harrisburg and York areas also hold true here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As you will read today and tomorrow, manufacturing and skilled trades are alive and well here, and companies are absolutely looking to fill jobs in those fields. On the other side of the pipeline, schools such as Johnson College are working to educate young people and adults who are interested in pursuing careers in the trades, including manufacturing.

You’ll hear from Johnson College, as well as from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), about education and employment opportunities.

As NEPIRC President and CEO Eric Joseph Esoda points out, “participation in registered trade apprentice programs has risen 64% in the last 10 years. Students, their families and their faculty are finally realizing the value of skilled and semi-skilled professions – especially those within advanced manufacturing.”

Bill Burke, Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs at Johnson College, points out that his school offers a wide range of flexible options for students looking to train for work in the trades. Thanks to industry partnerships, Johnson graduates often find placements before graduation — and they leave school with a fraction of the debt many graduates of four-year schools carry with them.

You’ll hear from officials at Sordoni Construction, who explain about the career opportunities available at their firm and the growing need for people who can undertake the specialized work necessary in their profession.

You’ll also hear from several people who work in the trades, and about the different paths that led them to their current occupations. Among them are members of NEPIRC’s “Manufacturing Ambassador Dream Team,” who share their stories about how and why they came to work in the field, and why they enjoy their jobs.

One of the misconceptions that continues to dog Northeastern Pennsylvania is that there are no good jobs here.

It’s not true.

If you are a young person considering your options after high school, or the parent of such a young person, we hope you will find this publication informative and useful as you prepare for the future.

Roger DuPuis is News Editor of the Times Leader.

***

TODAY

• Sordoni Construction: Trades valued, needed

• Johnson College: Partnering with industry

• NEPIRC: Manufacturing ‘great choice’ for grads

MONDAY

• NEPIRC Dream Team: Profiles in manufacturing

• Career Profile: Tom Osieski

• Penn’s Northeast: New regional education guide

• Junior Achievement: Connecting students with career paths