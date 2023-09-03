Competitors race from Pittston to WB’s Public Square

Handcyclist Michael McDonald of Dunmore is shown starting out on the 10-mile race, his first-ever, during the inaugural Wyoming Valley Run.

Wyoming Valley Run MC and runner of the event Chelsea Strub runs hand-in-hand with Rob Bresnahan during the 10-mile run to Wilkes-Barre.

Race leaders took charge within the first 100 yards of the first-ever Wyoming Valley Run starting in Pittston, crossing the Susquehanna River twice, ending at Wilkes-Barre.

Race director Ben Robinson addresses the field prior to the run of the First Annual 10-Mile Wyoming Valley Run that began in Pittston and ended in Wilkes-Barre.

PITTSTON – Nearly 1,000 runners, cyclists and walkers challenged themselves to the first-ever 10-mile Wyoming Valley Run starting in Pittston and ending in Wilkes-Barre crossing two bridges while traveling the majority of the route on Wyoming Avenue.

The event, presented by Allied Services, has been well received by local enthusiast and runners from 13-states, one runner from the District of Columbia and one from the Philippines.

The run has been in the making for four years with the inaugural event set to kick off in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic postponed the run until this year.

The 10-mile race began with the walkers starting out at 7 a.m., followed by the three hand cyclists at 7:50 a.m. and finally the 958 runners at 8 a.m.

WNEP-TV’s Chelsea Strub did double duty by serving as MC prior for the run as well taking part in the run. Strub introduced speakers state Sen. Marty Flynn, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, and City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, whose city hosted the start of the race.

Jim Brogna, vice president of Strategic Partnership Development at Allied Services, also added words of thanks and appreciation to the participants and sponsors.

Race Director Ben Robinson, who has been organizing races for nearly 10 years, couldn’t have been happier with the response from the athletes, sponsors, municipalities and the public itself.

“We have 958 athletes participating and I’m very excited about that for a first-year event,” Robinson said, referring to the size of the field. “I think that we will be able to grow quite a bit from here, but I do think that for a first-year event is like unheard of. It’s exciting.”

Robinson did not pull off the event alone, citing his board of directors and a team of volunteers along with partnering with local municipalities.

“It’s been really a lot of planning that was involved, coordination between the municipalities and really getting the word out and promoting not only the race but the local charities,” Robinson said. “The first one is always the hardest one and you want make sure people hear about it, people come out and people support the charities.”

Camp Freedom, The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA (formerly Candy’s Place), Northeast Sight Services, Shop with a Cop and the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground are the charities chosen for 2023 that will share $10,000 netted from the run.

The 10-mile route started on Main Street, Pittston, went over the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge into West Pittston and followed Rt. 11 south connecting the seven municipalities that tie Pittston and Wilkes-Barre together.

Nineteen-year-old University of Scranton student Gordon Kopa decided to run the race in preparation for an upcoming sprint distance triathlon race in Hazleton.

“I’m expecting to have fun today and then put the peddle to the metal,” Kopa said. “I’m really using this as a training session.”

Michael McDonald, of Dunmore, participated in his first hand-cycle race.

“I train regularly and I have my hand-cycle set up at home on a smart trainer,” McDonald said. “I’m looking forward to competing and getting out there and exercising.”

Laurel Moyer, 27 years old from Lock Haven, has been running as a sport from middle school to present and under the leadership of her coach and organizer of the event, Ben Robinson, she decided to run the event.

“I haven’t done this race but I’m racing for a while,” Moyer said. “Right now I’m a trail runner for the last two years, but I do like to throw in some road races for some speed.”

Moyer said she’s prepping for a half marathon on the trails at Colorado Springs.

With the pre-race at fever pitch, Robinson is looking forward to the future of the Wyoming Valley Run.

“I think we would be able to do 1,500 to 1,800 (participants) next year and I don’t see why in three years we will be able to 3,000 or so,” Robinson added.