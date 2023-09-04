Lifelong pals keep connections through annual draft

Chris Marshall presenting the fantasy football trophy to Bob Curwood, the latest winner. The trophy bears the names of each winner since 1979.

Pictured are members of the fantasy football league. From left are Chris Marshall, Marc Curwood, Jim Hill, Rich Bower , Bob Curwood, Bob Matthews, John Kowalski and Paul Hartman.

BENTON — Chris Marshall, Marc Curwood, Jim Hill, Rich Bower, Bob Curwood, Bob Matthews, John Kowalski and Paul Hartman recently gathered at a cabin near Benton to prepare for their fantasy football draft for the upcoming season and to enjoy each other’s company.

The season of their friendship though, they say, has extended throughout their entire lives.

The men say their camaraderie hails back nearly to 1952, when they were born to Shickshinny families. As children, the men attended Northwest Area schools together, graduated together and then reunited every year on college breaks.

After college, they each married and started careers and families, but their friendships remained strong, revolving around a love for each other, for their hometown and for sports.

The friends first started their tradition in 1979, when one of them read an article in Sports Illustrated about “Rotisserie football,” the precursor to what is now known as fantasy football.

In August of 1979, the friends gathered at the home of Don McGlynn for their first draft, which lasted only one afternoon. Soon, that one afternoon morphed into an entire day, then into a weekend and then into four days at a rural cabin.

In the early days of their fantasy football journey, the men weren’t able to go online to follow their stats. Instead, they relied on the Monday morning paper and the telephone.

This year Chris Marshall, John Kowalski, Paul Hartman, Rich Bower, Bob and Marc Curwood gathered at a cabin near Benton for their 2023 fantasy football draft.

McGlynn dropped out of the league in 2015, after a move to Washington state made it difficult to travel back to the area. He was replaced by Marc Curwood, Bob’s son, bringing a second generation to the annual event and into the friend circle.

Marshall, Kowalski and Hartman are original members of the fantasy football draft, – Bower joined in 1981, Bob Curwood joined in 1988 and Marc Curwood joined in 2015.

Over the years some of the rules about scoring have changed, and the men no longer play for money.

The one thing that they do play for, however, is a trophy that bears the name of every winner since 1979.

Each year, the trophy is transferred to the winner of the previous season and sent home with him for safe keeping.

Chris Matthews and Jim Hill join their friends for the weekend, but don’t participate in fantasy football.

All enjoy hanging out together, going for special meals, long talks and golfing.

“We treat this as our Christmas,” Matthews said. “We look at this like little kids at Christmas. That’s how excited we are.”

‘An idyllic place’

The men look back to their childhoods in Shickshinny, which they say resembled Norman Rockwell painting, with little crime and where everyone was a neighbor.

“In the ’50s, Shickshinny was an idyllic place to grow up. Back then, we played outside from sunup to sun down, everyone knew you and your parents, and there was never any crime or trouble,” Marshall said. “Our parents allowed us to ride the Greyhound bus to spend the day in Wilkes Barre when we were only 12 years old.”

All of the men came from small families and relied upon each other not only as friends, but as brothers as well.

Marshall said the friends know each other very well, can finish each other’s sentences and anticipate their needs.

“When we get together, it is like we were never away from each other,” Marshall said. “We basically act the same as we did many years ago, telling old and new stories and listening to great music.”

Mostly the routine has stayed the same: lots of conversation, listening to nonstop music, including Billy Joel, The Doobie Brothers, REO Speedwagon, Foreigner, the J. Geils Band and Neil Young.

The one thing that has changed, the men say, is their bedtimes. For years, they partied and talked until 2 or 3 a.m.

Now bedtime is closer to 11 p.m., they say, laughing, with some citing “maturity,” and some saying, “We’re just old.”

The men have had many adventures together over the years, in addition to their annual draft weekend.

“We are a tight knit brotherhood that has lasted over 70 years,” Marshall said. “We are blessed that we are all here and mostly healthy. We reminisce about the past, enjoy the present and always look toward the future to our next get together. Life cannot be any better.”

The men’s theme for friendship comes from the Beatles song, “The End.”

“The love you take is equal to the love you make,” Matthews quoted. “And we truly love each other.”