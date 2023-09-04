🔊 Listen to this

A team-by-team look at Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey is below. Note that all teams compete in the same classification and division as a year ago as this is the second year of a two-year PIAA enrollment cycle.

DIVISION 1

WYOMING AREA

Coach: Bree Bednarski

2022 Recap: 9-1, tied for in WVC-1, then lost playoff for title; 22-3 overall; won District 2 Class A title; reached PIAA Class A state championship game.

Returning starters: SR F Nina Angeli; JR F Ella McKernan; JR F Ainsley Flynn; JR M Lyla Rehill; JR M Juliana Gonzales; SR M Samara Campenni; JR D Addyson Dragwa; SR D Alyvia Yatsko; JR D Krea Bonita; SO G Rylee Muniz.

Other key returnee: SO F Lucia Campenni.

Notable: Angeli committed to a Michigan State scholarship soon after Wyoming Area’s first state final appearance. … Rehill, who scored a team-high 23 goals last season, opened this season with three goals and two assists in a 7-0 victory over Pittston Area.

WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Margaret Kerrick

2022 Recap: 9-1, tied for first in WVC-1, then won title in playoff; 16-5-1 overall; lost in District 2 Class A championship game.

Returning starters: SR G Lanie Cabell; SR B Ellie Parra; SR M Lexie Lichtenstein; SO F Emmy Swartz.

Other key returnees: JR F Kylie Romanchick; SR D/M Sienna Poppel; SR M Eden Rigondo; SO D/M Sophia Medico; SO M Rylie McDonald.

Top newcomers: Apollonia Bruno, Ella Plummer, Anna Rolands.

Notable: Blue Knights are six-time defending division champions. … Wyoming Seminary had a record streak of four straight state titles end with last season’s district championship game loss.

LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Jean Lipski

2022 Recap: 8-2, third in WVC-1; 14-3 overall; reached District 2 Class A semifinals.

Returning starters: SR F/M Callie Dieffenbacher; SR D Lucy Honeywell; SR F Ava Klopp; JR M Sophia Lenza; JR M Bella DeCesaris; JR D Sage Morgan; SO D Liv Oliver.

Top newcomers: SO F Gracie James; JR G Ruby Sorber; JR G Kiersten Finarelli; FR M Gianna DeCesaris; FR F Alexa Thompson; FR F Kate Hynick; SR D Ava Magdalinski.

Notable/quotable: Dieffenbacher is committed to Virginia Commonwealth, Klopp to Central Michigan and DeCesaris to Old Dominion. … Lipski: “The returning starters are providing great leadership and role models for other players. This is creating an atmosphere of diligence and desire. The coaching staff sees improvement each day in their skill level and decision-making. Players are stepping up to fill the gaps left by last year’s very talented graduates.”

HONESDALE

Coach: Rebecca Maciejewski

2022 Recap: 7-3, fourth in WVC-1; 17-4 overall; Won District 2 Class 3A title; reached PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinal.

Returning starters: JR D Kara Fries; SR D Rozalyn Mikulak; SR D/F Makayla Cobourn; SO M Alyssa Czekai; SO M Lily Murray; SR M Rozlyn Maciejewski; SR F Claire Campen; SR F Jillian Hoey; SR F/D Miranda Roegner.

Top newcomers: FR F Jaydan Beisner; FR D Chloee Spry; JR G Jordan Patzuk; SO D/F Kady McElroy.

Notable/quotable: Before the season is over, Honesdale is expected to transition from its grass field to its new artificial turf. … Campen is committed to Monmouth and Rozalyn Maciejewski to Temple. Both are listed as top 150 players nationally from the Class of 2024 and both received U18 NEXUS National Championships honorees. … Honesdale is coming off its first state tournament win in school history. … The Hornets became the first District 2 team to get to 3-0 Thursday, shutting out three Division 2 opponents by a total of 34-0. … Maciejewski: “Our expectations are to maintain a standard of play of which we have defined and hold ourselves to. We’d ultimately like to make a run at districts and states again like last year.

LACKAWANNA TRAIL

Coach: Laura Evans

2022 Recap: 6-4, tied for fifth in WVC-1; 12-6 overall; lost in District 2 Class A semifinals.

Returning starters: SR M Lauren Fahey; SR M Leigha Joseph; SR F Lena Ryon; SR D Aly Schirg; SR D Teagan Vokes; JR D Teya Burnes; JR M Nora Evans; SO F Megan Fahey; SO M/F Meghan Krimmel.

Other key returnees: JR D Emma Shaw; JR M Ella Dewey; SO M/D Kate Jones; SO G Keira Mulhern.

Top newcomers: G Payton Laytos; F Emma Thomas.

Notable/quotable: Ryon has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Central Michigan. She played in the U18 Nexus National Championship with Team Milan. … Shaw, a forward/midfielder last season, is expected to start on defense. … Coach Evans: “Despite being one of the smallest programs within single A, we fully expect to measure up with the op teams in our division. Our sights are set on a district title and we have a strong and talented group of dedicated athletes who can make it happen.”

CRESTWOOD

Coach: Amanda Tredinnick

2022 Recap: 6-4, tied for fifth in WVC-1; 14-8 overall; won District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional title; reached PIAA state Class 2A quarterfinals.

Returning starters: SR F Aubrey Macri; SR M Emily DelVecchio; SR D Olivia Oresick; SR F Morgan Koons; JR D Kylah Kelly; JR M Ava McConnell; JR F Alyse Wanchisen; SO F Alex Geiger; SO G Madi Geiger.

Other key returnees: SR F Gabby Ambosie; SR D Maggie Modrovsky; JR F Emmy Lazo; SO D MacKenzi Kovalski.

Top newcomer: FR M Allie Myers;

Quotable: Tredinnick: “We worked very hard during the offseason to prepare for a really exciting year. We have depth at every position which is something we haven’t had in a long time. We couldn’t be more excited to kick off the 2023 season and defend our district title.”

HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Mary Kelly

2022 Recap: 4-6, seventh in WVC-1; 8-11 overall; lost first District 2 Class 3A playoff game.

Returning starters: SR M Julia Bobrowski; SR B Brooke Harmonsky; SR M Brynn Newborn; JR G Gretchen Darr; JR M Gabriella Bredbenner; JR B Abigail Smithnosky; JR F Faith Russo.

Other key returnees: JR F Kylie Sisock; JR B Paige Greco.

Top newcomers: Lauren Lamanna, Lauren Harmonosky, Meadow Pavlick, Lorelei Lucas, Ella Aquilina, Olivia Chyko and Maya Catalano.

Notable/quotable: Newborn is verbally committed to NCAA Division I St. Louis. … Kelly: “We have a strong senior and junior class determined to get to the championship game this year. The overall attitude of the team is positive and accepting of the challenges ahead.”

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Linda Fithian

2022 Recap: 3-7, eighth in WVC-1; 8-11 overall; reached District 2 Class 3A championship game.

Returning starters: SR D Olivia Yellen; SR D Izzy Kilgallon; JR M Riley Dwyer; JR F Addison Marcin; JR F Madison Orrson; JR D Natalie Wilson; JR F Laila Zdancewicz; SO F Chelsea Kolesar; SO D Mackenzie O’Donnell.

Top newcomers: FR M Kiana Mahle; FR G Kaylah Sewell; FR M Charlotte Yelen.

Notable: Yelen has committed to play at NCAA Division I Northeastern University.

WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Colleen Wood

2022 Recap: 1-9, 10th in WVC-1; 4-10 overall; reached District 2 Class 3A semifinals.

Returning starters: SR M/F Olivia Cook; SR D Kendall Krzywicki; SR F Aubrey Kuhl; SR G Sophie Styczen; JR M Ava Mondulick; SO D Anna Vitali.

Top newcomers: SR F Keira Kennedy; JR D/M Irelyn Corcoran; JR F Velanie Valle; SO F Gianna Gustinucci; SO M/D Kayce Martin; FR F Amya Jenkins; FR M Grace Simko.

Quotable: Wood: “We are excited to see this team continue to work together and improve as the season progresses. The returning players have been great leading the team and the younger players have stepped up to fill big roles left from last year’s seniors. This team has worked hard all season and would like to improve from last year. The goal is to get back in the district final game.”

DALLAS

Coach: Mackenzie Gagliardi

2022 Recap: 2-8, 9th in WVC-1; 8-12 overall; reached District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional semifinals.

Returning starters: SR M/D Sydney Bolesta; SR M Braylee Walsh; JR M/D Maggie Smith; JR GK Davyn Bonvie.

Other key returnees: SR M Lindsey Yencha; SR F Madalyn Thomas; SR F Amber Zimmerman; JR M/D Cora Finn.

Top newcomers: JR M/F Caroline Pitarra; JR D Morgan Langdon; SO M/F Callie Davis; FR F Caitlin Mizzer; FR M Briana Casey.

Notable/quotable: Bolesta and Smith are both committed to NCAA Division II universities. Bolesta is headed to D’Youville. Smith plans to go to Mansfield after her 2025 graduation. … Dallas graduated an experienced senior class of 11 players. … Gagliardi: “Our coaching staff is working with a young team of athletes that are excited to challenge the Wyoming Valley Conference competitors and grow their games.”

DELAWARE VALLEY

Coach: Marielle Cavallaro

2022 Recap: 0-10, 11th in WVC-1; 2-15-1 overall; lost in first District 2 Class 3A playoff game.

Returning starters: SR F Nicki Musselwhite; SR M Anaya Ruiz; JR M Kayla Sykes; JR F Ava Kraszewski; JR G Jenna Zuelch; JR D Mackenzie Koger; JR F Ciara Newton; JR M Ava O’Grady.

Notable/quotable: Three of the four captains are juniors. Sykes, Zuelch and O’Grady join senior Musselwhite in that role. … Cavallaro: “We have a small senior class, but many returning, and at this point seasoned veteran, juniors.”

DIVISION 2

ABINGTON HEIGHTS

Coach: Glenn Carr

2022 Recap: 14-0, 1st in WVC-2; 15-4 overall; lost first District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoff game.

Returning starters: SR M Madison Zalewski; SR M Kaylyn Elliot; SR F Carly Miller; SR F Peyton Pallman; SR G Emma Newman; SR D Emily Bartell; SR D Olivia Piasecki; JR M Amelia Gonzalez.

Other key returnees: SO F Isabella DeRiggi; JR D Sophia Policare; JR D Siena Bossi.

Top newcomers: Keeton Lisk, Olivia Kasperkowicz, Grace Keris.

Notable/quotable: Abington Heights is coming off its first title since the 2008 team won Division 2 in what was a three-division setup at the time. … Zalewski is committed to Old Dominion and Pallman is committed to Central Michigan. … Carr: “After winning our league and making it to the semifinal round of (subregional) playoffs last year, we are hoping to win our league and make it to the finals.”

PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Kaitlyn Connors

2022 Recap: 11-3, 2nd in WVC-2; 12-7 overall; lost first District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoff game.

Returning starters: SR M Jaiden Jadus; SR D Nora Philbin; SR G Samantha Thomas; JR M/F Maddie Karp; JR M Kassie Kobi; JR D/M Karrine Podwika.

Other key returnees: JR M/F Allison Kipp; SR D Madalyn Calvey; SO D Jenna Zaladonis; SO G Karlie Podwika.

Top newcomers: SO M/F Giuliana Latona; SO D Leah Drozginski; SO D Callie Shannon.

Quotable: Connors: “While young and rebuilding, we expect to lean on our upperclassmen to lead and develop our underclassmen. We will look to connect early in the season with hopes to make a run deep in the playoffs.”

NANTICOKE

Coach: Kayla Reakes

2022 Recap: 8-6, tied for third in WVC-2; 9-10 overall; lost first District 2 Class A playoff game.

Returning starters: SR D Lilli Nice; SR D Allie Brown; SR G Kelsey Clark; JR M Karlie Marshallick; SO F Julie Park; SO F Kate Reed.

Other key returnees: JR D Makenzie Pliska; SO M Natalyn Emel.

Top newcomers: SR Brianna Seiwell; FR Emersyn Brown; FR Elizabeth Kus; FR Amni Shiloh.

Quotable: The Trojanettes will combine a veteran defense with a young offensive group that Reakes says has a lot of potential. … Reakes: “Looking forward to our new home field, adjusting to the new surface and working on a whole new level of play from us.”

WALLENPAUPACK

Coach: Elly Yatsonsky

2022 Recap: 8-6, tied for third WVC-2; 9-10 overall; lost in first District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoff game.

Returning starters: JR D Sophia Burbridge; JR D Aubrey Folk; JR F Olivia Karp; SR G Delaney Murphy; SR M Hunter Myers; SR D Katie O’Brien; SR F Jaime Stella; JR M Allison Sterner; SR F Jillian Tait; SR M Cameron Troch.

Top newcomer: FR D Sophie Fontano.

Quotable: Yatsonsky: “With many returners, the hope is to connect as a whole from the beginning of the season and continue playing strong until the finish.

TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Shelby Madden

2022 Recap: 5-9, sixth in WVC-2; 5-13-1 overall; lost in first District 2 Class 3a playoff game.

Returning starters: SR D Alex Franko; SR M/D Eryn Schmeckenbecher; SR Madison Degilio; SR G Norah Rickaby; JR D Callaway Madus; JR F Maria Cannella; JR F Meredith Williams.

Other returnees: JR F Allie Zeismer; JR M Cali Wintermute; JR D Callaway Madus; JR G Hannah Milner; JR D Myah Dailey; SO M Ava Robinson; SO M Ava Wisnosky; SO F Maia Montross; SO F Zoey Kamarauskas; SR F Harley Appleby.

Top newcomers: FR M Hailey Bartron; FR F Kali Miller; FR M McKenna Traver.

Quotable: Madden: “We have a younger team this year and have some holes to fill from last year. We are hopeful to bring our younger players up to speed and create a good team dynamic where the girls can move together as a unit on the field.”

HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Ali Tedik

2022 Recap: 8-6, tied for third in WVC-2; 9-10 overall; lost in first District 2 Class A playoff game.

Returning starters: SR G Marissa Miler; SR M Hannah Jones; JR F Aleese Stair; JR M Katie Schell.

Other key returnee: JR M Kayla Pekarovsky.

Top newcomers: SR D Shaila Vo; JR D Anna Scanlon; SO M Gabriell Conston; SO F Isabelle Wilk; FR M Anna Zarolda, FR F Hailey Pius; FR D Addie Brill; FR F Ruby Reinert; FR D Irelyn Curley.

Notable/quotable: Holy Redeemer graduated nine seniors last season. … Tedik: “The vast majority of our team is brand new. This is definitely a rebuilding year for us.”

HANOVER AREA

Coach: Jocelyn Holodick-Reed.

2022 Recap: 2-12, seventh in WVC-2; 2-15 overall; lost in first District 2 Class A playoff game.

Returning players: SR D Kaileigh Castrignano; SR F Paige Engleman; SR D Audrianna Mangan; SR F Jocelyn Mihalko; JR M Joanna Elick; JR D Kendra Fisher; JR M Lily Matthews; JR D Kasey McGlynn; JR F Olivia Monte; JR M Krysta Shreve.

Top newcomers: JR G Ava Malacarne; JR F Emma Phillips; JR F Miah Sims; SO M Caitlin Vigorito; FR M Roxy Brandolino.

Notable: Mangan is in her second season as captain. … Holodick-Reed: “We have many players returning with experience from last year, so we are looking to build upon last season. We are excited about improving upon last year’s record.”

BERWICK

Coach: Shayla DiPasquale

2022 Recap: 0-14, eight in WVC-2; 0-17 overall; did not participate in postseason.

Key players: SR D Camila Amaya; SR G Jayde Bartholomew; JR D Kaydence Ney; JR M Maddie Andrews; JR M Symone Chase; JR F Lily Smith; SO F Ava Zanoline; SO F Ella Veit; SO F Celeste Birt; SO D Callie Shultz; FR F Averi Schnerr.

Notable/quotable: Five players trying the sport for the first time joined nine veterans to assure Berwick would have enough players to have a season. … DiPasquale: “Although our numbers may be low, the girls play with a lot of heart and you can’t teach that. I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds for us.”