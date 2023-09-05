🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Police in Dallas Township charged Christopher James Warner with allegations he solicited a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Warner, 40, of Country Club Apartments, was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact and one count each of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police received information Aug. 10 of a chat history that took place between a man posing online as a 15-year-old boy and a man, identified as Warner, using a sexual term as his username on a social media app.

During the chat conversations, Warner sent lewd pictures of himself to the boy who claimed to live in New York, the complaint says.

After Warner was advised the boy obtained his driver’s permit license, Warner instructed the boy to drive to his residence where he would be waiting, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the man acting as the 15-year-old boy video recorded his confrontation when he arrived at Warner’s residence, finding Warner sitting naked from the waist down on the floor.

Police identified Warner from the video during a recent traffic stop.