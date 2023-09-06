🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A school bus filled with children and a tractor trailer crashed head-on on state Route 115 in the area of Laurel Run Road earlier this morning.

Several children were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

State police at Wilkes-Barre said Route 115 is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Check back later as this is a developing story.