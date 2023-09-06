Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
BEAR CREEK TWP. — A school bus filled with children and a tractor trailer crashed head-on on state Route 115 in the area of Laurel Run Road earlier this morning.
Several children were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.
State police at Wilkes-Barre said Route 115 is closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Check back later as this is a developing story.