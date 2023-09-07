🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The 61st annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off its five-day run on Wednesday with a full slate of events including an opening ceremony at the Veterans Pavilion.

This year’s fair offers new live shows, musical entertainment, rides, foods and a 9 p.m. fireworks show on Sunday.

Cost to enter is $10, and that includes includes rides, musical entertainment, live shows, the animal barns, arts and crafts building, and parking. (Those under 36” tall enter free.)

A complete schedule can be found at luzernecountyfair.com.

Each day’s theme and hours of operation:

• Thursday — Senior Citizens Day, $5 admission for people 62 and over.

(4-11 p.m.)

• Friday — Food Drive Friday, save $2 when you bring a non-perishable food item for the local food bank.

(4-11:30 p.m.)

• Saturday — First Responders Appreciation Day, save $2 for each person in your family. This includes all active duty and veterans police, fire, EMT, paramedics, prison guards, doctors and nurses; must provide agency or proper photo id to enter

(11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.)

• Sunday — Veteran Appreciation Day, all active duty and retired veterans 1/2 price; must provide agency or proper photo ID

(11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.)

Transportation

• Directions to Fairgrounds: Exit 170B off I-81 to Route 309N, approximately 10 miles to Route 415, approximately 3 miles to left turn onto Route 118, 1/4 mile – Watch for Signs.

• Free transportation is being provided by the Luzerne County Transportation Authority through Saturday. Visit lctabus.com for more information.

• Free transportation also is being provided by Back Mountain Transit on Saturday and Sunday from Noon until the fairgrounds close. Shuttles between the fairgrounds and the Lake-Lehman student parking lot will run approximately every 15 minutes.