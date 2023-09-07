🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man whose attempt to rob a store was thwarted by an off-duty police detective was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Wednesday.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Kevin Shaver, 37, of East South Street, to eight-to-24 months in prison on a robbery charge and six months probation for an unrelated theft charge.

Shaver was immediately paroled when he was given credit for 240 days time served at the county correctional facility.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Shaver with attempting to force a clerk at Paris Mart on Hazle Street to open the cash register on Nov. 22, according to court records.

An off-duty Nanticoke police detective was inside the store and detained Shaver.

Earlier on the same day, Nov. 22, Wilkes-Barre Township police alleged shaver attempted to steal a window air conditioner from a residence on Pulaski Street.

— Ed Lewis