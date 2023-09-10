After 50 years, unsolved murder still haunts family

Every year on Sept. 28 a memorial appears on the obituary page of The Times Leader for a woman named Juanita Todd, who was just 22-years-old in 1972 when she was brutally murdered in her apartment at 13 Academy St. in Wilkes-Barre, three months after the Agnes flood decimated the area.

Police found Todd stabbed to death 22 times with a bed sheet wrapped around her throat. Her two young children, 18-month-old Odetta and 5-month-old Tamu, were in the apartment at the time and despite being physically unharmed, have carried with them a lifetime of pain and grief.

Fifty-one years later, Juanita Todd’s case remains unsolved.

Journalist Steve Corbett has not forgotten about the decades old cold case and hopes to use his writing to drum up support for her family’s continued fight for answers.

“I don’t believe that enough people in Wilkes-Barre know about this story, or in the Wyoming Valley know about this story, and that’s why media is crucial,” said Corbett.

For his part, Corbett has written a 12-part series on his blog examining Todd’s case and has since shared the articles on his Facebook page to help spread the word.

“People have to apply public pressure and usually, they only do that when they’re made aware of stories and that’s what media has a responsibility to do,” he said.

Corbett was inspired to write about Todd back in March, after watching WNEP’s two-part docu-series about the case, in which Juanita’s daughter, Odetta Todd, now 51, appeared and spoke of her continued fight to solve her mother’s murder. Corbett remembered feeling like the series wasn’t “thorough enough” and feared that once it aired, the case would again be forgotten again and no meaningful action would be taken.

“For that reason, I picked up the phone and called Odetta Todd and said, ‘I think you and I should talk,’” he said.

His goal is to get law enforcement to reexamine the case, particularly the physical evidence that they claimed to have had at the time of the initial investigation.

According to The Times Leader in 1972, police said they had “concrete physical evidence” that they extracted from the scene, including a knife that was found embedded in Todd’s abdomen.

“After 50 years, you had advances in forensics science, particularly DNA, that could help them solve this case,” said Corbett.

This is not the first time Corbett has attempted to get justice for Juanita Todd and her family.

Corbett first heard about the case in 1994, when he was working as a news columnist for The Times Leader. He saw Todd’s memorial and picture in the paper and wanted to know more.

Who was she? What was her story? And why hadn’t her killer been brought to justice?

Corbett began writing about Todd in his news column, where he urged law enforcement to revisit the case and test what evidence they had with new forensic technology. Corbett spoke with law enforcement officials who were apart of the initial investigation some 20 years prior as well as Todd’s mother, Mimi Todd, and Odetta and Tamu.

Thanks to Corbett’s reporting, District Attorney Peter Olszewski Jr. became aware of the case and decided to reactivate it. According to Detective Thomas Bird, they were reviewing “two bulky police files” on the case, as well as re-interviewing people.

Despite this, the trail eventually went cold once more. No updates have been given in nearly 30 years.

The investigation into Todd’s murder was rocky from the very beginning.

In 1972, investigators faced numerous obstacles including, a “wall of silence” from witnesses who refused to come forward with information, according to the Times Leader in 1972.

Despite reports saying that police were investigating “around the clock,” that they had pin pointed several potential suspects, and had interviewed around 80 people, an arrest was never made.

Despite this, Todd’s family has maintained that police did not do their job back in 1972.

In an article from The Times Leader dated Feb. 12 1994, it was reported that Odetta and her family believed “police indifference allowed the killer to escape.”

Questions regarding how Todd’s case was handled were raised six years after the murder, when Captain John Lowe was demoted following a report from then District Attorney Chester Muroski in which it was indicted, according to a Citizen’s Voice article from 1978, that Lowe used “poor investigating procedures” when handling the case of Olga Burns, a woman who went missing in 1975 and whose body was discovered buried in a basement three years later.

Wilkes-Barre City Council held hearings regarding the allegations against Lowe. According to a Dec. 5, 1978, article in The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre City councilman Kevin Blaum said that the council planned to subpoena records from the district attorney’s office regarding several cases Lowe worked on, including that of Juanita Todd.

According to a 1978 article from The Citizen’s Voice, a city patrolman claimed during these hearings that he told Lowe he knew a woman who had information regarding Juanita Todd’s murder, but that she didn’t want to call the police headquarters, fearing “too many leaks.” When he tried to relay the information to Lowe, he alleged that Lowe said he already knew about it and that he “did not follow up on the information.”

The patrolman pointed out that the same woman was arrested three days later for possession of drugs.

Lowe defended himself against these allegations and no criminal charges were ever brought against him.

During the reexamination of the case in 1994, he said he pursued countless leads and was close to making an arrest on several occasions.

“Every time we thought we were there, we couldn’t get that piece of evidence that could make an arrest,” he said at the time.

Half a century later, time is running out.

Corbett believes that Wilkes-Barre Chief of Police Joe Coffay and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce owe it to Todd’s family to provide an update on the investigation or at the very least, assure them that the system still cares.

According to Corbett’s blog, Odetta reached out to Sanguedolce recently and, to his knowledge, has yet to heard back to set up a date to speak.

For now, he’s focused on continuing to bring attention to the case, and has reached out to various national publications, including Black Press USA, to get more exposure.

His message for those in the media or anyone who has a platform large enough to be heard, is simple:

“You are somebody who makes a difference, but to make a difference you have to do something.”