WRIGHT TWP. — Three schools within the Crestwood School District were evacuated due to a threat Monday morning.

Superintendent Natasha Milazzo sent an alert to parents stating the school district received an email regarding a threat directed at Rice Elementary, Fairview Elementary and the Secondary High School campus.

Students at Rice Elementary were sent to the Corner Stone Christian Fellowship Church, students at Fairview were sent to Weis Market and students at the high school were sent to the athletic stadium.

The threat in Mountain Top follows a similar threat within the Scranton School District, which had a two hour delay Monday morning.

School districts at Hanover Area and Dallas received threats Friday, including Lackawanna College on East Broad Street, Hazleton, and Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.

Hazleton police determined the threats within their jurisdiction were “swatting” calls from individuals outside the area attempting to get a mass response from law enforcement.