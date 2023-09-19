🔊 Listen to this

‘Shining Knight of the Game’ Jayson Rivera experiences a VIP ride in a golf cart, with Sir Henry (Rutgers mascot) leading the pre-game parade down to Scarlet Knight Way.

Jayson Rivera’s family on the field at the Rutgers game on Sept. 3. From left: Tyesha Turnage, mother; Cassidy, 8; Christopher, 16; Jayson, 13; and Walter, grandfather.

Jayson Rivera, 13 of Nanticoke, autographs a commemorative banner for being honored as the Shining Knight of The Game on Sept. 3.

Jayson Rivera, 13 of Nanticoke, points to his autograph on a commemorative banner for being honored as the Shining Knight of The Game on Sept. 3.

Walter McNeil, grandfather; Tyesha, mom; Cassidy, 8, sister; Jayson, 13; Christopher Rover, 16, brother, at the Sept. 3 Rutgers football game where Jayson was honored as the ‘Shining Knight of The Game.’

Jayson Rivera enjoyed a prime spot in the high-five line greeting Coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers University Scarlet Knights team members as they got off the buses.

On Sept. 3, the Rutgers University Scarlet Knights football team opened its 2023 season with a 24-7 victory over Northwestern University and 13-year-old Jayson Rivera of Nanticoke, who has endured four open heart surgeries, was honored as the “Shining Knight of The Game.”

A collaboration between Rutgers Athletics and official healthcare provider, RWJBarnabas Health, the Shining Knight of The Game is a meaningful initiative designed to lift the spirits and shine the spotlight on a pediatric patient battling healthcare challenges.

Born with a heart defect which required open heart surgery at just 2 days old, Jayson returned to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility this past June for his fourth open heart surgery — and he has also endured more than 30 cardiac procedures to date.

Jayson’s mom, Tyesha Turnage, said her son attends Greater Nanticoke Area and he is in the 8th grade. She said he loves sports, but because of his condition, he is unable to play sports.

After arriving on the Rutgers University campus, Tyesha said Jayson was immersed in a full line-up of Rutgers Football Game Day activities. His experience included a VIP ride in a golf cart, with Sir Henry (Rutgers mascot) leading the pre-game parade down to Scarlet Knight Way.

Jayson also enjoyed a prime spot in the high-five line greeting Coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights team members as they got off the buses.

And, Jayson outlined his handprints and signed a commemorative display that will remain on a banner at future games.

To culminate the Game Day celebration, Jayson was joined on the field by his incredible family support system, including his mom, Tyesha, siblings Cassidy and Christopher, and his grandfather, Walter.

Tyesha said it was all smiles, as Jayson was saluted by the crowd for his bravery and strength to fight on, which included a rousing ovation from the Scarlet Nation.

Jayson and each future Shining Knight of the Game will be enshrined in a Rutgers Athletics facility highlighting their unique game-day experience.

“Jayson really loves sports, but he can’t play because of his condition,” Tyesha said. “And he absolutely loved the day. He was so happy.”

Tyesha said Jayson’s spirits were lifted by the day and the support of so many people.

“He felt the entire day was about him,” his mom said. “The people were chanting his name — he felt like a celebrity.”

Tyesha said she and her family are extremely proud of Jayson because of how he has handled all of the treatments and surgeries.

We are very proud of him and we love to see how he is always so happy,” Tyesha said. “When he visits the hospital, the call him ‘The Mayor.’ He goes around and talks to other pediatric patients to cheer them up.”

Led by Children’s Heart Center Medical Director Dr. Rajiv Verma, and nurse practitioner Kimberly Yue, a devoted team of medical experts at RWJBarnabas Health, have been caring for and comforting Jayson and his family throughout the years.

Tyesha said Dr. Verma recommended Jayson for the “Shining Night of the Game” honor.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.