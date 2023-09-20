🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he sexually and physically assaulted a woman known to him inside a residence on Kulp Avenue earlier this month.

Patrick Mark Prokop, 43, of North River Street, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Kulp Avenue residence just after 8 a.m. Sept. 10.

A woman told officers at the scene Prokop showed up at her residence in violation of a protection-from abuse order and struck her, causing an injury to her left eye, the complaint says.

Prokop was arrested in the area of Kulp Avenue and North River Street.

Hours later on the same day, just before 6 p.m., police responded to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a reported sexual assault encountering the same woman in the morning.

She claimed at the hospital Prokop sexually assaulted her during the morning incident, the complaint says.