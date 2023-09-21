🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Surveillance cameras were operational in the area where a woman, then 14, claimed her band director at Crestwood High School, Theron Roberts, touched her buttocks and threatened her in September or October 2019.

If the alleged inappropriate touch was recorded, Wright Township police Sgt. Scott A. Rozitski said footage was not able to be found as the allegations by the woman were disclosed months later.

Rozitski said the cameras automatically record over footage every 30 days.

Rozitski was the last witness to testify for Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Julia Jacobs Van Leeuwen against Roberts, who faced a jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and harassment.

Rozitski filed the charges against Roberts in December 2021, more than two years after the alleged incident in what was described as an alcove area of the high school outside the band room.

The police sergeant said the delay in filing charges was due to turn-over with prosecutors and COVID-19 restrictions.

Roberts’ attorneys, Frank W. Nocito and Philip Gelso, argued there was tension between the Crestwood Band Parents Association, which the girl’s mother served on the board, and Roberts, who was hired as the high school’s band director in 2016.

Nocito’s defense involved the police investigation by Rozitski, who investigated claims by the woman Roberts inappropriately touched her by brushing hair from her band uniform and sash in 2019.

Rozitski, when questioned by Nocito, said the woman never disclosed Roberts allegedly touched her buttocks during his investigation that came to a close without filing any criminal charges in December 2019.

It wasn’t until Feb. 20, 2020, Rozitski said, when the woman disclosed Roberts touched her buttocks, which reopened his investigation.

After Van Leeuwen rested her case in chief, Roberts opted not to testify in is defense.

Nocito and Gelso called two witnesses, Scott Brumagin, the former building and grounds supervisor at Crestwood, and William F. Kane, who was president of the Crestwood Teachers Union from 2018 to 2021, before resting their defense.

Brumagin said the cameras in the alcove area stored footage from 30 to 90 days, depending on activity, while Kane testified he advised Roberts to have one-on-one meetings with students in view of surveillance cameras.

Roberts, of Pringle, was terminated by Crestwood in 2020.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday afternoon before the jury begins their deliberations.