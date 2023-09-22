🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — They may be young, but now they have the accolades to prove that they are trailblazers in NEPA.

On Thursday night, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the 8th Annual Young Professional Awards at The Venue, awarding over a dozen area young adults with recognition of their efforts to move the region forward.

“We’re here today to honor young professionals who are doing really great things in our area,” said Michaela Grundowski, Program Engagement Manager for the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The event had a very specific theme to match its location near the Avoca Airport: “Taking to the Skies.” Event attendees were able to play in on the fun with flight simulation games, a selfie station and cornhole.

All fun aside, Grundowski says the event and its recognition of young professionals is critical to the future of the area.

“The importance of an event like this in our area is that we are celebrating the young professionals and, by doing so, we hope to encourage them to continue to do great things here,” she said.

During the award ceremony, each categories’ top three finalists were announced, along with the overall winner.

And for Cultural Champion of the Year Award winner Aliah McPhaul, the award was a reminder that her work is important for the community she serves.

McPhaul, the Manager of Multicultural and Inclusion Initiatives at Misericordia University, says her job consists of programming diversity and educational events for students, faculty and staff.

“Whenever things pop up in the realm of diversity, I try to bring a light to it on campus and see if I can create a positive environment for any student, faculty or staff that feels underrepresented,” McPhaul.

She says the award came as a complete shock — especially for someone like herself who likes to work “in the shadows.”

“I’m so honored and very grateful,” McPhaul said. “It makes me feel like the work that I do is great, and it keeps me pushing my passion.”

The event offered a way for the brightest stars in the Valley to culminate in one space, she said.

“There’s some folks in there that I’ve already collaborated with in previous years, so to see everyone kind of come together and know that everyone is making a difference, it just kind of solidifies that unity that we’re striving to build in the community,” McPahul said.

‘I started using drugs to cope’

For Ryan Evans, the night went anything but as expected.

He thought his mother was simply bringing him to the event to cheer on area leaders, but what he didn’t know was that he would be the winner of the final award of the night: the 2023 Inspiration Award.

Evans grew up surrounded by domestic violence and alcoholism, which led him down a dark path as he got older.

“I grew up watching that, and when I came of age, I was depressed because I didn’t know how to cope with it,” Evans said.

“I was always taught that boys don’t cry, so I started using drugs to cope,” he added.

He served over three years on a deployment to Japan in the hopes that leaving the area would help him, but he came home to find out that things hadn’t gotten any better.

“I came home and I realized I hadn’t really progressed at all,” Evans said. “I was still partying all the time, so I kind of made it a point to get my life together.”

Evans has since received his Associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College, where he was named an outstanding graduate.

In May, he graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from Wilkes University. Now, he’s pursuing his Master’s degree from Northwestern University.

Evans hopes that his story can inspire others to speak up about their own struggles.

“It’s very important to me to break this stigma that we — especially men — can’t talk about trauma,” he said.

This year’s Young Professional Award winners are as follows:

• Intern of the Year: Carli Tabone, Programming Intern for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council

• Educator of the Year: Vito Malacari, Social Studies Teacher for Northwest Area Education Association/PSEA

• Trailblazer of the Year: Samantha Connors, Lean Manager at SCHOTT

• Small Business Owner of the Year: Adam Thalenfeld, Owner of Bread Service PA

• STEAM Professional of the Year: Melissa Carestia, Assistant Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University

• Cultural Champion of the Year: Aliah McPhaul, Manager of Multicultural and Inclusion Initiatives for Misericordia University

• Voluntary Leader of the Year: Charlie Li, Hacker at Wahgwan Labs

• Hero of the Year: Carl Puskar, Trooper, Community Affairs Officer for the Pennsylvania State Police

• Women’s Leadership Award: Jessica Ives, Director of Case Management and Community Programs at the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania

• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion of the Year: Jesse Macko, Campaign Manager at Coal Creative

• NEPA Influencer of the Year: David Pearson, Board Member of the Rainbow Alliance

• The Young Professional Development Award: Coffee Inclusive by NEPA Inclusive, DePietro’s Pharmacy and NEPA’rogi

• 2023 Young Professional Leadership Award: Rachael Stark

• 2023 Inspiration Award: Ryan Evans