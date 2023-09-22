🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An anticipated plea agreement for a fatal shooting in Kingston more than a year ago was delayed when the defendant refused to exit his jail cell at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Friday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough continued the proceeding until Monday to give Tyquan Lassiter, 27, of Hackensack, N.J., the weekend to consider accepting the plea agreement.

Although not official, the plea agreement calls for Lassiter to plea guilty to third-degree murder and a firearm offense in the fatal shooting of Peter McCoy on Sept. 10, 2022.

McCoy was backing out his vehicle in the parking lot of Leonardo’s Club on Main Street and asked Lassiter, Jakir Bacote, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, and another man to move, according to court records.

Lassiter and Bacote allegedly brandished handguns and each fired a round into the ground.

After McCoy got back into his vehicle, Lassiter walked around and fired several shots, striking McCoy in the head, court records say.

Kingston police in court records say the shooting was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Lassiter fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service, Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives in Hackensack on Sept. 23, 2022.

If Lassiter opts not to accept the plea agreement, Vough said his trial will begin the week of Oct. 2.

Bacote is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of illegal possession of a firearm.