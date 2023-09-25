🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legendary comedian Chevy Chase is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 17, with a screening of the holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, followed by an in-person Q&A.

Come out for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laughs to celebrate the timeless classic — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — with a special screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni.

Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition.

But the laughter doesn’t stop there!

Chevy Chase will also be taking questions from the audience, giving you the chance to have your questions answered and hear first-hand from Chevy about his storied career including Saturday Night Live, “Caddyshack” and so much more.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your picture taken with a true legend of comedy and film.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendar, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and come out for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase!

Ticket prices are: $40, $66, and $100, plus fees. VIP packages are $150 and $250, plus fees’ Includes premium seat and a post-show photo op with Chevy Chase following the Q&A.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29th at 10 a.m. at — ticketmaster.com — and kirbycenter.org. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Kirby Center box office or by calling 570-826-1100.

The presale for F.M. Kirby Members begins on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

To become a Kirby Center member visit — https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/

