WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Will Beekman, general manager at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, has been promoted, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The ASM Global statement:

“We can confirm that Will Beekman has been promoted to a position within ASM Global’s corporate office. We are already working to fill the GM vacancy at Mohegan Sun Arena, and Will is assisting us during that transition. Additional details will be released soon.”

Beekman started in his new position on Monday, Sept. 25.

According to the ASM Global website, the company states:

“ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management — delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners.

“The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.”

In May 2019, Beekman was hired as GM at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township after serving as executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Beekman’s tenure at the Kirby Center saw that venue emerge as one of the top 100 theaters in the world for ticket sales, according to one key industry ranking.

