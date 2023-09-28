🔊 Listen to this

A mannequin waits on an exam table in a classroom for Medical Assistant students at Johnson College’s Hazleton Area campus Wednesday.

Visitors gather in a pipefitting classroom to hear about the various offerings at Johnson College’s new Hazleton Area campus on Wednesday.

HAZLE TWP. — Outside there was a big tent full of local movers and shakers, a broad blue ribbon and some oversized scissors.

Inside were tables of treats both savory and sweet awaiting the crowd, as well as newly renovated rooms set up with pipe cutting and threading machines, rows of new computers and a mannequin awaiting treatment on a small exam table, a bolt or two seemingly jutting from his neck a la Frankenstein’s monster.

Johnson College pulled out all the stops at the official ribbon cutting for what is officially called “Johnson College at the CAN DO Training Center.”

It is not only the Scranton-based institution’s first Hazleton Area campus, it’s the first satellite campus, period.

The slightly complicated name comes from the slightly complicated arrangement that got Johnson to set up shop in what used to be a McCann School of Business and Technology. Johnson is leasing the building from Can Do, Inc., Hazleton Area’s economic development agency. Bringing a trade school to the area has been a Can Do goal for decades, and teaming with Johnson made it happen.

Praise for the opening came from several dignitaries under the big top set up in a parking lot, including Johnson College President Katie Leonard, Can Do president Joseph Lettiere, Can Do Board of Directors Chairman Charles Burkhardt, College vice-president of enrollment and student affairs William Burke, and State Sen. David Argall, R-Pottsville.

“I like to say that we are founded and grounded in industry,” Leonard said. “The industry partners we’ve fostered here in the Greater Hazleton Region helped us identify the need for skilled technicians and technologists in the area.”

Lettiere called the opening “monumental” and said it means residents “will have direct access to the necessary training and education our industries are in need of.”

Sitting in the heart of the Humboldt Industrial Park, the campus is near 70 industries employing more than 11,000 people, and Johnson expects to set up partnerships and internships to enhance the value of training on the campus. The college refurbished about 20,000 square feet, as well as upgrading the exterior.

Following the ribbon cutting, visitors were encouraged to enjoy the luncheon provided by Capriotti’s Catering and sweets from Little Treats and Cakes by Janna. Some took guided tours, others just strolled around checking out the classrooms, which included one set up for pipe-fitting lessons, another for CDL license training, and a third with patient mannequin (mannequin patient?) awaiting help from students training for the medical assistant certification.

Classes already began Aug. 28. Programs offered in this inaugural year include a two-year associate degree in applied science for electrical construction technology, a 1 year academic certificate program in welding technology, industrial technology and building and property maintenance. Continuing education courses are available on the campus fro Medical Assistant, computer support and security specialist.

More information is available at johnson.edu/hazleton.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish