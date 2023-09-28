Griffin-Boylan named 2023 ATHENA Award winner

Past ATHENA award winners participated in a panel discussion on Wednesday prior to the announcement of the 2023 recipient. From left: Co-moderator Susan Magnotta of Junior Achievement; past ATHENA winners, Barbara Maculloch, Lissa Bryan-Smith, Zubeen Saeed, and Kathi Bankes; and co-moderator Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, center, was named the 2023 ATHENA award winner at a luncheon on Tuesday at the Westmoreland Club’s Gran Hall on North River Street. At left is Kerry Miscavcage, Publisher of the Times Leader Media Group, who moderated the program; and at right is Liz Graham, a past ATHENA recipient.

WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Riggs Asset Management, said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan is all about creating a better community.

Graham made the comments after Wednesday’s ATHENA Panel Discussion where Griffin-Boylan was announced as the 2023 ATHENA Award recipient.

“Lindsay leads from the heart always and our area is better because she’s in it,” Graham said. “She is just an incredible woman leader — a true servant leader.”

The ATHENA Award was established in 1985 and it is presented to a woman who has attained and personifies the highest level of professional excellence in her community in a meaningful way, and most importantly, has generally assisted women in attaining their full potential.

“What is really terrific is that the ATHENA Award is about women supporting each other and mentoring women leaders,” Graham said. “Today we saw the essence of the ATHENA Award in action.”

Griffin-Boylan was emotional after the announcement was made.

“Seeing the incredible women through the years that have received this award and now being part of this trailblazing group of women is something I am so grateful and appreciative of,” she said. “I am truly honored and humbled and promise to proudly continue the tradition of paving the way for others as those before me have done.”

Prior to the announcement of the 2023 honoree, four prior ATHENA winners participated in a panel discussion on their experiences and what the ATHENA Award is all about. Participants were Barbara Maculloch, Lissa Bryan-Smith, Zubeen Saeed, and Kathi Bankes.

The panel discussion was co-moderated by Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, and Susan Magnotta of Junior Achievement. About 50 women attended the luncheon held at the Westmoreland Club’s Grand Hall, the former First Baptist Church of Wilkes-Barre on River Street.

Miscavage said Griffin-Boylan “is very deserving” of this award this year.

“She is a wonderful mentor and volunteer to our community,” Miscavage said. “I believe that I speak for both Susan Magnotta and myself that the Athena Award and Luncheon are an essential part of empowering women across our county. Our panelists today offered a wide range of leadership experiences that everyone in attendance could appreciate and learn from.”

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber’s Women’s Network hosted the ATHENA Panel Luncheon, and Riggs Asset Management sponsored the award.

Griffin-Boylan is a graduate of LaSalle University, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

She began her career at the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce as the Events & Programs Manager and has since worked her way to her current position of President and CEO and is the first woman and young professional to hold the position since the organization began in 1884.

As the President & CEO, she manages and oversees the daily operations of the Chamber and its dynamic team of catalytic community leaders. This includes 40-50 programs and events a year, oversight of a membership of 600+ in the business community, budgeting, strategic planning, and all new and continuing initiatives, including the operation and integration of all economic development programs and initiatives.

She began the Young Professionals Council at the Chamber in 2016 and the group has now grown to 500+ active and engaged emerging leaders who fund-raise and promote the Greater Wyoming Valley Area.

She also helped to start the Amplify Women’s Program in collaboration with the Women’s Network and Leadership Northeast.

Griffin-Boylan is very passionate and engaged with the community and is a board member and committee member of several organizations in NEPA all working towards the betterment of our area. These include past and current board positions on the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, Osterhout Library, United Way of Wyoming Valley, CASA of Luzerne County, Leadership Northeast, Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals, Luzerne County Community College, Tec Bridge, Northeast Sight Services, The Institute of Public Policy & Economic Development, Fork Over Love and Circle 200.

Each year, the ATHENA Award winner is selected by all past ATHENA recipients. These remarkable women have walked the same path, embodying the ATHENA Leadership Model, achieving professional excellence, and actively contributing to the betterment of our community.

Past ATHENA winners

1985 – Anne Vernon

1986 – Sue Kluger

1987 – Mary Ann Keirans

1988 – Evelyn Gurbst

1989 – Phyllis Belk

1990 – Ruth Borland

1991 – Anna Cervenak

1992 – Joan Evans

1993 – Susan Shoval

1994 – Rosemary Sigmond

1995 – Rose Tucker

1997 – Ina Lubin

1998 – Elly Miller

1999 – Christine McLaughlin

2000 – Phyllis Mundy

2001 – Ellen Smith

2002 – Mary Erwine

2003 – Denise Cesare

2004 – Judith Ellis

2005 – Maureen Bufalino

2006 – Dr. Patricia Donohue

2007 – Jill Schwartz

2008 – Lisa Baker

2009 – Elizabeth Graham

2010 – Donna Sedor

2011 – Catherine Shafer

2012 – Lissa Bryan-Smith & Marilyn Millington

2013 – Jackie Brozena

2014 – Katie Lambert

2015 – Lori Nocito

2016 – Patrice Persico

2017 – Barbara Maculloch

2018 – Kathleen Dunsmuir

2019 – Tara Mugford Wilson

2020 – Ruth Corcoran

2021 – Kathi Bankes

2022 – Zubeen Saeed

