BERWICK — A man wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Parole was captured by U.S. Marshals Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshal William Pugh in a news release stated Adam Richard Wample, 47, was apprehended at a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street at about 1 p.m.

Wample was found in a bedroom of the residence and refused commands to exit resulting in a near four hour standoff before he surrendered without incident, according to the news release.

No injuries were reported.

Wample was wanted by the state’s Department of Parole on parole violations.