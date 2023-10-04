🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two men acting disorderly in the parking lot of McDonald’s on East Northampton Street initiated a pursuit that ended with a crash in heavy fog on state Route 309 in Ashley early Wednesday morning.

Police reported they recovered a cache of illegal drugs and packaging materials in the wrecked vehicle.

The incident began just after 3:30 a.m. when police responded for three men acting disorderly in the restaurant’s parking lot.

As officers arrived, a Toyota Camry was exiting the parking lot.

Police initiated a vehicle stop at North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Coal Street.

When the officer exited his cruiser and approached the Toyota, the driver sped away and turned onto Coal Street initiating a pursuit.

Police in court records say the driver reached speeds of 80 mph on Coal Street and turned south on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard where speeds topped 100 mph.

Police involved in the pursuit lost sight of the Toyota that passed through a red traffic light at Blackman Street due to heavy fog.

Officers terminated the pursuit but continued to drive south on Route 309 encountering the Toyota in the area of Hazleton Street.

The Toyota backed up, went into oncoming lane of travel and crashed into an embankment, court records say.

One man fled the Toyota and managed to avoid capture.

Two other men, Isaiah Roper, 18, of Nanticoke, and Isaiah Postell-Jones, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, were arrested when they attempted to flee the wrecked Toyota, court records say.

Police in court records identified Postell-Jones as the driver.

A firearm with an extended magazine with an altered serial number was found on the back seat floor of the Toyota, court records say.

Police further found a large amount of marijuana, bags of white rock like substances, rolling papers, two cellular phones and $10 cash, according to court records.

Roper and Postell-Jones were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a misbranded controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Postell-Jones was further charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and eight traffic violations.

District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre arraigned the pair and jailed them at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming them a flight risk and danger to the community.