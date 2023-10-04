🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber Annual Dinner, presented by Mohegan Pennsylvania, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Plains Township.

This year, the Annual Dinner celebrates businesses, community organizations, and outstanding individuals in the Greater Wyoming Valley while celebrating the theme of “Elevating Our Future.”

The 2023 honorees include:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Peter Danchak, Regional President of the Northeast PA Region of PNC.

Legacy Business of the Year Award: Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Inc.

Charitable Organization of the Year: Dinners for Kids

The ATHENA Leadership Award: Lindsay Griffin-Boylan

Emerging Business of the Year Award: Perfect Storm Renovations

Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award: Geisinger

Pride of Place Awards: Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing and D&D Realty

Healthy Workplace of the Year Award: Benco Dental

Regional Collaboration Award: Arts at Hayfield and Penn State Wilkes-Barre, the Wild Women of NEPA, and the Wilkes-Barre NAACP Branch #2306

“We are so excited to recognize and celebrate these outstanding businesses and individuals from our community. Acknowledging their contributions and individual achievements is essential for fostering a thriving and interconnected community,” said Ahmad Ali, Director of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Beyond the recognition of these organizations and individuals, the Chamber’s Annual Dinner serves as an overall community celebration, bringing together entrepreneurs, community leaders, and students for one special occasion. It also helps to inspire collaboration and strengthens the bonds that make our community vibrant and resilient,” Ali added.

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are on sale now and can be purchased at www.wyomingvalleychamber.org and more information can be found on the event by visiting https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/events/calendar or contacting Michaela Grundowski at 570-408-1721.