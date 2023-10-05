🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man was shot in the arm while police in Hazleton say the suspected shooter was arrested Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on South Vine Street at about 5:45 p.m. when a man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton for the gunshot wound that police say is non-life threatening.

Police identified the gunman who was apprehended without incident by Freeland police,.

The name of the gunman has not been released.