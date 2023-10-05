🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For the first time since 2019, the F.M. Kirby Center will screen the cult classic musical film the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m.

The performance will be accompanied with shadow play performed by members of the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up and sing-along as we all do the time-walk again!

Ticket prices: $10 for ticket; $15 for ticket with prop bag.

Tickets can be purchased online at — kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

To become a Kirby Center member visit — https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/

About The Rocky Horror Picture Show

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), get stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry).

As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien).

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation — a muscular man named Rocky.