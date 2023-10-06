🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It will soon be polka time again at Genetti’s.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies has announced the eagerly anticipated “Jimmy Sturr’s Spirit of Christmas Show Polka Dance,” featuring not one, but two legendary polka musicians.

“Genetti’s has always been affiliated with polka bands and I remember the celebrations that included some of the biggest polka bands,” promoter Thom Greco said. “There is a large dance floor to enjoy the polka music and everyone comes to polka.”

The event is set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Genetti Ballroom, 77 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre.

It is produced by Greco’s Rittenhouse Entertainment, Joe Nardone’s Magnus Concerts and Jim Della Croce’s Pathfinder Entertainment.

Greco and Nardone said everyone should prepare to be enchanted by an evening filled with joy, music, and heartfelt camaraderie with the Jimmy Sturr Television Show stars, The Jimmy Sturr Christmas Choir & Dancers Matt & Elaine.

“We were able to get Joe Stanky and The Cadets to do a return performance,” Nardone said. “They have a huge following.”

Della Croce added, “This is music we all grew up to and celebrated.”

Tickets and information

Tickets are now on sale. Reserved table seating is $35 and there are tables of 10 available. Call the front desk of the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel at 570-823-6152. Payment by cash and credit/debit card. General Admission tickets are open table seating for $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Greco said everybody gets a seat at a table, but not a reserved table.

General admission open seating tickets are available at Gallery of Sound — 570-829-3603 — cash only.

Ethnic food and drinks will be available featuring food items such as pierogies, potato pancakes, and haluski.

The event will be live recorded by Service Electric Cable TV for rebroadcast at a later time on their cable network.

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra have won 18 Grammy Awards.

“Christmas is a special time for me and I wanted to return to the Wilkes-Barre area to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” Sturr said. “The last time we did our Christmas Show was at the F.M. Kirby Center and we sold out.”

”Dancing is so important to all our fans so, we wanted to do the Christmas Show in the Genetti Ballroom so everyone could enjoy dancing as well as the ‘Spirit of Christmas Show,’” Sturr said.

The last polka event at the Genetti Ballroom was the inaugural Pennsylvania Polkafest, which attracted over 600 attendees.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.