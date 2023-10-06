🔊 Listen to this

Children stretch out their arms during the chorus of one of their Disney songs.

Some of the older students keep an inflatable globe aloft as the rest of the kids sing ‘It’s a Small World.’

‘Hey there, Hi there, Ho there.’ With a little help from a friend, it appears Mickey Mouse himself is joining in the Mickey Mouse Club March.

The youngest children are standing in front of the stage to sing.

“There’s so much that we share that it’s time we’re aware it’s a small world after all …”

The student body, 271 strong at St. Nicholas – St. Mary Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre, didn’t simply sing the words to “It’s a Small World” Thursday morning.

Some of the older kids gently tossed an inflatable globe, keeping it airborne in the gym as they prepared their “Dizzy for Disney” show they will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

At another point during the rehearsal, students pantomimed swallowing as they sang “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins.” They hunkered toward the floor when they got to the part about how the sweet stuff “helps the medicine go down.” In a most delightful way.

If you’re looking for more delight, come to the show, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Co., and watch the young performers pantomime the breaststroke as they sing about how “it’s better down where it’s wetter” in “Under the Sea” from “Little Mermaid.”

They’ll strum imaginary guitars as they sing “Remember Me” from “Coco.” And you can expects lots of stamping of feet and dramatic arm gestures to accompany the chorus of “Let it Go!” from “Frozen.”

“I wanted to fill the show with music everybody would know,” said artist-in-residence Thomas Mark Fallon, who directed the show as the culmination of his 20-day residency. “Children and parents and grandparents.”

Those last two groups will likely make up most of the audience at Friday evening’s show, where admission is free and every student has a role, from the smallest pre-K 3- and 4-year-olds, who will be sitting in front of the stage, to the seventh and eighth graders who will be on the stage while the middle grades sing from the bleachers.

The program highlights students’ singing and dancing as well as other talents, said Fallon, who will have 20 gymnasts cartwheel down the center aisle near the end of the show and several members of the forensics team serve as narrators.

“I’m very proud of all of you,” principal Christopher Tigue said as Thursday’s rehearsal drew to a close.

Artist-in-residence Fallon is a countertenor, which means he has the rarest type of vocal range among all male singing voices. He grew up in Scranton and began his vocal studies as a boy soprano at age 10. A year later he was chosen to tour the United States with professional symphonic orchestras, singing the lead role in Gian-Carlo Menotto’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Fallons’ career includes singing opera, oratorio, recitals and concerts of Irish, Broadway and sacred music. When he’s not busy performing he often can be found at schools and summer camps, preparing young people for concerts. Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit 19, which named him Artist of the Year in 2006, also has chosen him as a sponsored rostered artist for his residencies.