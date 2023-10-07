🔊 Listen to this

Bob Faulkenberry tries his luck at mini golf during the Brewsterhout Rooftop Party atop the Intermodal Transportation Center in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night.

Josh Beatz, left, and Jason Williams take a break from DJing to take a photo during the Brewsterhout Rooftop Party atop the Intermodal Transportation Center in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night.

WILKES-BARRE — Friday night’s Brewsterhout party made its way to the top — of the Intermodal Transportation Center, that is.

The 14th annual event had participants making their way to the top floor of the parking garage to taste-test food and drinks from local businesses — all while taking in the panoramic scenic views of Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Ticket sales directly benefited the Osterhout Free Library’s goal of providing updates and improvements to the building and its services, said Michelle Riley, Osterhout’s Director of Development and Community Relations.

“We are still very much working towards having a dedicated family restroom in our children’s wing, but otherwise all of the fundraising from this event will go towards general programming for the library,” Riley said.

“We have a lot of new programs coming up. We’re trying to expand our library of things and our technology offerings, so all of the fundraising here will go towards that, as well,” she added.

The event offered a way for participants to celebrate all that the Downtown Wilkes-Barre area is — from the local businesses and the rooftop views to the people that make up the community.

“Our guests can eat, drink and have fun while in a new location,” Riley said. “It’s just a unique way to celebrate Downtown Wilkes-Barre — that’s where the Osterhout Library started and continues to serve its community, and this is just a great central location to celebrate the city.”

Each of the 34 vendors at the event donated their products, and they appeared to be more than glad to help support such a pillar in the community.

This is certainly the case for Abide Coffeehouse, which is located on West Market and North Franklin streets, a block from Public Square.

“We saw it as a great opportunity to get out into the community,” said Co-owner Austin Shission. “I mean, that’s what the coffee shop is all about — having the community gather and be able to connect.”

According to Shission, the event proves that the downtown area is all but dead; in fact, it’s flourishing.

“This is another one of those things to bring people out. This event literally filled the roof, and it just shows that the downtown is not only here and staying, but it’s growing,” Shission said.

In between all of the food and drink sampling, guests were also able to enjoy yard games and a mini golf course.

And for Jennifer Lobb and Mindy Lasoski, the event was the perfect way to spend a Friday night.

“I like supporting the library — and I like beer,” said Lobb, who was eager to sample drinks from the seven local breweries in attendance.

But the event had less to do with food and drinks and more to do with connection, she said.

“These events really bring people together — especially like-minded people who want to support books, education and the library,” Lobb said.