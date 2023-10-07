Home News College and NFL football picks NewsSports College and NFL football picks By Times Leader - October 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Joe and Kevin offer their weekly football picks. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 64.7 ° F 67.4 ° 61.1 ° 96 % 0.3mph 100 % Sat 64 ° Sun 52 ° Mon 52 ° Tue 61 ° Wed 58 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content