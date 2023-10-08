🔊 Listen to this

Lisa Pollard, owner of Tops & Plus Boutique, offers each customer a customized shopping experience by recommending clothing items to flatter different body shapes and sizes.

PLAINS TWP.— Tucked away in the Tuft-Tex Complex is a space for plus-size women to shop for the clothes they need — without judgment or a heavy price tag.

Tops & Plus Boutique has occupied the space for over two years, and owner Lisa Pollard says the idea for the shop came from a need for plus-size clothing options in the area.

Although she had dreams of opening a clothing store, the boutique didn’t quite start as one. Pollard had her own line of plus size shirts available for sale, but the initial store was geared more toward buying and selling jewelry.

As she sat in her newly-opened store, Pollard couldn’t help but feel as if something was missing.

“I knew the store needed something else besides shirts and jewelry,” Pollard said.

“I had the thought that the consignments shops all over here aren’t plus-size specific. They’ll have a small section, but it’s not all plus-size — and that’s when I started to bring in consignment,” she added.

In the two years since it has been open, it has blossomed into a boutique featuring designer handbags, shoes, beauty products and all types of clothing — much more than just the initial jewelry and shirts.

A judgment-free space

Initially, Pollard explored the idea of bringing a plus-size line of clothing to the Wyoming Valley because many of the bricks-and-mortar stores that served the plus-size community had closed, leaving those in need of the clothing to either buy it online or begin a never ending search on the racks of other stores.

And it’s a struggle that Pollard felt personally.

“Being plus-size, I always struggle with going into a store and getting to the extra large and it not fitting quite like it needed to be because it wasn’t designed for my frame,” she said.

According to Pollard, this experience was not unique to her.

“It’s a significant struggle for a lot of women, and I think my customers have been very appreciative of being able to come in here and not be judged,” Pollard said.

Pollard assists each customer that steps into Tops & Plus Boutique by selecting clothing items that compliment their body shape and size — something that she says her customers seem to love.

“I take my time to look at their body type. You might say, ‘it doesn’t fit me right’, and I’ll say, ‘that’s because this was not designed for your body style,’” Pollard said.

“Then, I’ll show them different hems and cuts, so it’s more of a customized experience for each person if they’ll allow me to do that,” she added.

Looking at people, not bodies

Friday marked National Plus Size Appreciation Day, and Pollard couldn’t help but be joyous of all that the day means not only for her shop, but also for the women that she serves.

“Plus-size is such a misconception. Celebrating plus-size bodies is just recognizing that people come in all shapes and sizes,” Pollard said.

According to her, people are too quick to assume that they know a person’s life story.

“People assume if you are not at your charted ideal weight, then there must be something you’re doing wrong — and that’s just not the case,” Pollard said.

“In my two years of being here, I have met women who have survived illnesses, conditions and other factors that led them to put weight on. There are just so many reasons to gain weight — you don’t know the battle somebody is facing,” she added.

Tops & Plus Boutique accepts better-branded clothing items (from sizes large through 4X), handbags, shoes, unopened beauty products and gold and silver jewelry to consign. All items must be free of dirt, rips, stains and odors.

Items from fast-fashion companies are not accepted.

The boutique, located at 1325 North River St., is open Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The boutique can be shopped 24/7 online at https://topsandplus.com.