WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township released surveillance pictures of an unknown suspect who stole a U-Haul box truck from the business on Mundy Street early Monday morning.

Police said the suspect used a device to remove keys from an overnight drop box at about 6:18 a.m. The U-Haul truck is 20 feet long with Arizona registration AE59726.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows information about the whereabouts of the box truck is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791, by email [email protected] or by text 570-760-0215.