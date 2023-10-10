🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth Borough charged a Hanover Township man, 20, with having a relationship with a minor, 13, that involved a sex act inside a vehicle.

Angel Luis Santana, of East Germania Street, was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on a single count of statutory sexual assault. Santana was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail following his arraignment Friday.

Police charged Santana as he is four or more years older than the girl. Santana and the girl reportedly met at their church.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police initiated an investigation on Sept. 7 when they received a report of a possible sexual assault involving a girl.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl disclosed she left her Plymouth residence and met Santana and engaged in a sexual act inside a vehicle, the complaint says.

During an interview with Santana, he described the relationship as a “formal relationship” having met the girl in church. Santana admitted he engaged in sexual relations with the girl who he believed was 15 years old, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the girl was 13-years-old at the time when the sexual relations occurred.