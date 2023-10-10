Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Early Tuesday morning, a water main break caused flooding in the basement of The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square.

In an official statement, the Kirby Center administration stated:

“We are currently in the process of determining the cause and evaluating the damage to our facilities and equipment to determine the full extent of the impact on upcoming performances and events scheduled at the F.M. Kirby Center.

“We will provide updates as soon as possible regarding any changes to our performance schedule.

“In the meantime, we encourage patrons and ticket holders to check our official website and social media channels for updates on the status of upcoming performances.”

