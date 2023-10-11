🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An item on Wilkes-Barre City Council’s agenda could mean smoother drives through the city if it is approved during Thursday night’s regular session.

Mayor George C. Brown is seeking council’s approval to award a contract of $960,463 to Pennsy Supply for a street paving project that will affect several streets in the city, including:

• McClean to Poplar to Arch Streets.

• Caffrey from Solomon to cul-de-sac.

• Cummiskey from Solomon to Nicholson Streets.

• North Main from Hollenback to Linden Streets.

• North Main from Linden to Chase Lane.

Brown does not have an expected completion date for the project, but he says the paving will provide a better transportation experience for all residents.

“I’m happy to say that the Brown administration has spent $7.4 million in street paving over the last four years and those streets were in all five districts of the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

“We’ve done a lot of street paving over the last four years and we’re really proud of that. The streets look better for it and this is an addition to that,” he added.

Zebulon Butler House concerns

Despite little comment on agenda items during the work session on Tuesday night, Councilman Tony Brooks brought an issue to his council presentation that he felt very strongly about.

He voiced concerns over the nearby community’s treatment of the Zebulon Butler House, the oldest building in the City of Wilkes-Barre built in 1773.

According to Brooks, it’s an ongoing battle, as trash is left on the lawn of the historic building almost daily.

“Every day I have to pick up garbage from the Zebulon Butler house,” Brooks said.

“I’m assuming most of it is from college kids because they have parties, but yet it’s extremely frustrating to see the lack of respect that people have for their environment around them,” he added.

To make matters worse, the building has had parts of fencing destroyed, as well as flowers stolen from the porch. Just recently, the building’s neighbors had an outdoor fire, which led Brooks to worry about the fate of the all-wooden building if embers were to travel.

“I’m obviously extremely protective of the oldest house in Wilkes-Barre,” Brooks said. “We just need a way to engage not just college kids, but also the general population about the sheer amount of garbage that people just throw onto the streets.”

Other items on the agenda

During Thursday’s regular session, council also is expected to vote on:

• Authorizing the proper city officials to sign any and all necessary documents related to the purchase of computers for the Health Department from CDW-G for a purchase price of $35,100. The purchase is being made through a Pennsylvania Cooperative Purchasing Program (“COSTARS”) using Public Health Emergency Preparedness (“PHEP”) grant funds.

• Acknowledging the city’s Emergency Operations Plan (“EOP”) and Notification and Resource Manual (“NARMS”) that will be updated to include Standard Operating Procedures for Solomon’s Creek High Water Surveillance and Flood Gate Operations.

City Council will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of Wilkes-Barre City Hall for the regular session.